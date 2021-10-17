the official compositions of the multiplex

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France
Our dear and loving League of Talents is well and truly back! The tenth day of Ligue 1 has not particularly thrilled everyone for the moment but this multiplex should change everything. Discover the official team rosters of the tenth multiplex of the season.
Bordeaux – Nantes:
Bordeaux: Costil – Medioub, Koscielny, Mangas, Kwateng – Otavio, Onana, Adli – Mara, Hwang, Dilrosun
Nantes: Lafont – Appiah, Girotto, Palais, Fabio – Cyprien, Chirivella, Bukari – Blas, Simon, Kolo Manie
Strasbourg – ASSE:
Strasbourg: Sels – Guilbert, Perrin, Le Marchand, Nyamsi – Caci – Aholou, Lienard, Sissoko – Gameiro, Ajorque
ASSE: Green – Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak, Nade – Boudebouz, Camara, Youssouf, Neyou, Nordin – Khazri, Bouanga
Brest – Reims:
Brest: Bizot – Duverne, Brassier, Chardonnet, Faussurier – Honorat, Faivre, Le Douaron, Magnetti, Mbock – Mounie
Reims:
Metz – Rennes:
Metz: Oukidja – Mbengue, Jemerson, Udol, Ndoram – Boulaya, Pajot, Sarr, Nguette, Gueye – De Préville
Rennes: Gomis – Traoré, Omari, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Martin, Tait, Sulemana – Terrier, Laborde
