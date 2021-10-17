the official compositions of the multiplex

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Our dear and loving League of Talents is well and truly back! The tenth day of Ligue 1 has not particularly thrilled everyone for the moment but this multiplex should change everything. Discover the official team rosters of the tenth multiplex of the season.

Bordeaux – Nantes:

Bordeaux: Costil – Medioub, Koscielny, Mangas, Kwateng – Otavio, Onana, Adli – Mara, Hwang, Dilrosun

Nantes: Lafont – Appiah, Girotto, Palais, Fabio – Cyprien, Chirivella, Bukari – Blas, Simon, Kolo Manie

Strasbourg – ASSE:

Strasbourg: Sels – Guilbert, Perrin, Le Marchand, Nyamsi – Caci – Aholou, Lienard, Sissoko – Gameiro, Ajorque

ASSE: Green – Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak, Nade – Boudebouz, Camara, Youssouf, Neyou, Nordin – Khazri, Bouanga

Brest – Reims:

Brest: Bizot – Duverne, Brassier, Chardonnet, Faussurier – Honorat, Faivre, Le Douaron, Magnetti, Mbock – Mounie

Reims:

Metz – Rennes:

Metz: Oukidja – Mbengue, Jemerson, Udol, Ndoram – Boulaya, Pajot, Sarr, Nguette, Gueye – De Préville





Rennes: Gomis – Traoré, Omari, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Martin, Tait, Sulemana – Terrier, Laborde