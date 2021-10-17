the official compositions of the multiplex

More

    Our dear and loving League of Talents is well and truly back! The tenth day of Ligue 1 has not particularly thrilled everyone for the moment but this multiplex should change everything. Discover the official team rosters of the tenth multiplex of the season.

    Bordeaux – Nantes:

    Bordeaux: Costil – Medioub, Koscielny, Mangas, Kwateng – Otavio, Onana, Adli – Mara, Hwang, Dilrosun

    Nantes: Lafont – Appiah, Girotto, Palais, Fabio – Cyprien, Chirivella, Bukari – Blas, Simon, Kolo Manie

    Strasbourg – ASSE:

    Strasbourg: Sels – Guilbert, Perrin, Le Marchand, Nyamsi – Caci – Aholou, Lienard, Sissoko – Gameiro, Ajorque

    ASSE: Green – Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak, Nade – Boudebouz, Camara, Youssouf, Neyou, Nordin – Khazri, Bouanga

    Brest – Reims:

    Brest: Bizot – Duverne, Brassier, Chardonnet, Faussurier – Honorat, Faivre, Le Douaron, Magnetti, Mbock – Mounie

    Reims:

    Metz – Rennes:

    Metz: Oukidja – Mbengue, Jemerson, Udol, Ndoram – Boulaya, Pajot, Sarr, Nguette, Gueye – De Préville


    Rennes: Gomis – Traoré, Omari, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Martin, Tait, Sulemana – Terrier, Laborde

    Our dear and tender League of Talents is indeed back after two weeks of international truce. The multiplex too. Discover the official team rosters of this tenth multiplex of the season.

