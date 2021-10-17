More

    the Paris police prefect pays tribute to the victims, a first in history

    The Paris police prefect Didier Lallement laid a wreath of flowers on the Saint-Michel bridge this Sunday morning to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre of October 17, 1961.

    For the first time, a prefect of police attended, this Sunday, the ceremonies paying homage to the victims of the massacre of October 17, 1961. Didier Lallement was present, around 8:30 am, on the Saint-Michel bridge in Paris (6th arrondissement) , to place a wreath of flowers.

    Saturday, on the occasion of the tribute which was held in Colombes, in Hauts-de-Seine, Emmanuel Macron denounced “inexcusable crimes for the Republic”. He thus went further than the “bloody repression” admitted by François Hollande in 2012.


    A “brutal, violent, bloody” repression

    On October 17, 1961, when a demonstration was organized in Paris to protest against the ban on Algerians leaving their homes after 8:30 p.m., a repression – “brutal, violent, bloody”, in the words of the Elysee in a press release – hit the demonstrators.

    “Nearly 12,000 Algerians were arrested and transferred to sorting centers at the Coubertin stadium, at the Sports Palace and in other places. In addition to many wounded, several dozen were killed, their bodies thrown into the Seine. Many families never found the remains of their relatives, who disappeared that night, “the French presidency recalled on Saturday.

