The price remains the same but the packaging is smaller: we explain the “shrinkflation” practiced by the food industry.

Less chips or cereal than before in the package? You’re not dreaming, “shrinkflation” is actually shrinking the items in our supermarkets, a traditional way for the food industry to hide price increases, which is coming back in vogue with the post-pandemic inflationary surge.

Shrinkflation is on the rise all over the world. High priest of the phenomenon, which he has followed for a quarter of a century, Edgar Dworsky says he has identified dozens of products whose size has shrunk in recent months, from toilet paper rolls to cereal packets, including cat food. Royal Canin. The price remains the same.

In September, the agri-food giant General Mills had mentioned the soaring costs, materials but also labor, to justify conventional price increases, but also the PPA (price pack architecture), a technical term that means adjustment of quantities, or “shrinkflation”.

But if 20 years ago, only consumers who had the eye “complained in their corner”, today, with the Internet, “it is public”, underlines Edgar Dworsky. On the social network Reddit, a group “Shrinkflation” has 14,500 members, who share their discoveries, more in the form of fun than protest.

“It’s more insidious because reducing the size is less obvious than a price increase”, explains Jonathan Khoo, software designer in Oregon in the United States. “It is the time between the purchase and the moment when you realize that you have been duped that makes the maneuver worse” than a price increase. This feeling of scam “comes from the fact that most consumers have a confused idea that the quantities are standardized, regulated”, which is not the case, with rare exceptions, as for alcohol, explains Pierre Chandon, professor of marketing at Insead. “As we assume that the weight is fixed, we do not look at it”.





Vouchers for those who complain

“For me, this is clearly a problem”, affirms Jonathan Khoo, “but I also have the impression that as consumers, we are not heard, […] that there is nothing to do. “Companies do this because consumers have a price in mind for a particular item, based on years of experience,” said Brian Johnson, data analyst. “They don’t do this lightly,” says Edgar Dworsky. “They have factored in the costs (of the re-calibration) and if they have 0.5% of consumers complaining, they send them vouchers to keep them buying” the item in question.

There is therefore no example of a product whose consumers have turned away in numbers after downsizing. The members of the dedicated group on Reddit almost never call for a boycott of a brand.

“Maybe we’ve learned that it’s usual and that if we get tricked, it’s because we were bad buyers somewhere,” suggests Pierre Chandon. Besides the price, Brian Johnson also laments the “packaging mess” exacerbated by “shrinkflation”.

No turning back

“If it keeps making them money, they will,” he said, annoyed. Marketing professor at the University of Central Florida, Anand Krishnamoorthy also notes that once the inflationary period has passed, “there is no incentive” for brands to return products to their original size. The change therefore becomes, in effect, final.

However, he warns against a stigmatization of the agrifood industry, because for him, the examples are found in many other sectors. This is evidenced by the development of small-area apartments, compact car models or the development of airliners to contain more passengers than before per square meter.

Pierre Chandon sees an advantage in this movement, that of health. “We know that the more there is, the more we eat,” he says, but with “shrinkflation”, after decades of explosion in quantities, “we are in the process of returning to what were normal portions. not so long ago. “