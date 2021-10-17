The Russian team that made the first film in space back to Earth

The actress and director landed this Sunday, October 17 after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Yulia Peressild, Klim Chipenko and cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky arrived in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 4:36 a.m., the scheduled time, according to images broadcast live by the Russian space agency. “The manned Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft descent vehicle stands vertically and is secure. The crew is feeling good!Roscosmos posted on Twitter.

Read alsoThe take-off of an Ariane 5 rocket, as if you were there …

The boss of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, for his part published before the return to Earth photographs of his team on the way to the scene of the landing aboard ten helicopters.





Ahead of a competing American project with Tom Cruise, actress Yulia Peressild, 37, and director Klim Chipenko, 38, took off on October 5 from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, alongside seasoned cosmonaut Anton Chkaplerov. Their film, tentatively titled “The challenge», Will feature a surgeon going aboard the ISS with the mission of saving the life of a cosmonaut.

Read alsoThe crazy bet of Starship, the giant rocket of Elon Musk

In a context of Russo-American rivalry, this cinematographic adventure also takes on the appearance of a new race for exploits in space, 60 years after the first man was put into orbit by the USSR, Yuri Gagarin. This initiative comes in the midst of the non-scientific rush for space, with the increase in recent months of leisure flights, such as those of British billionaires Richard Branson and American Jeff Bezos.