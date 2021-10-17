the Russian team that shot the first film in orbit is back on Earth

They stayed for 12 days in space. The actress Youlia Peressild and director Klim Chipenko, who stayed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to shoot the first film in space, returned to Earth on Sunday, October 17 accompanied by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky. The Soyuz MS-18 capsule landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 6:36 a.m. (French time), according to images broadcast by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency.



Специалисты поисково-спасательной службы завершили эвакуацию экипажа пилотируемого корабля # СоюзМС18 из спускаемого аппарата. Космонавт Роскосмоса @novitskiy_iss и участники космического полета Клим Шипенко и Юлия Пересильд чувствуют себя хорошо! pic.twitter.com/AZ3CtweLhE

– РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 17, 2021

The Russian director appeared coming out of the capsule, visibly distressed but smiling, waving his hand to the cameras and people present. The actress playing the main role of her film, selected from some 3,000 candidates, was then extracted from the capsule to applause, before receiving a bouquet of flowers.

Youlia Peressild and Klim Chipenko, aged 37 and 38 respectively, took off on October 5 from Baikonur. Their film, tentatively titled The challenge, will feature a surgeon going aboard the ISS with the mission of saving the life of a cosmonaut.

In a context of Russian-American rivalry, this cinematic adventure also takes on the appearance of a new space race, Nasa and Elon Musk’s SpaceX company having also revealed a filming project aboard the ISS with Tom Cruise .