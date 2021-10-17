The seasonal flu vaccine at the dawn of a revolution

10:00 am, October 17, 2021

What if the Covid-19 pandemic made us aware of the dangers of seasonal flu? While in France the prevention strategy against the influenza virus targets vulnerable populations, in the United States even children are vaccinated, these super-propagators of strains from the southern hemisphere. Admittedly, vaccination coverage for people at risk jumped last year, but it remained insufficient in 2018-2019: 51% of those over 65, far from the target of 75% set by the WHO. What level will it reach this year when the flu epidemic could be “stronger”, according to the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, and where a double circulation of influenza – Sars-CoV-2 and flu co-infections – Covid -19 are dreaded? Response from October 26, date of the start of the free injections offered to 18 million social insurance.

Mistrust of the vaccine, chronic delay in prevention, invisibility of waves of absenteeism at work or of the 8,000 to 14,500 annual deaths occurring in 90% of cases in elderly people who do not die of the flu but of its bacterial complications or the aggravation of pre-existing diseases … most of the causes of the poor consideration of this winter health threat are known. One of them, however, is worth digging into. Especially since it could soon be just a bad memory.

A vaccine with four times more antigen arrives in France this year

The success of RNA products against Covid-19 highlights the poor performance of anti-influenza products: from 40 to 70% overall effectiveness depending on the year and the population categories concerned. According to the High Authority for Health (HAS), it is lower among the elderly: 35% on average against deaths for the period 2000-2009. “The flu vaccine is the weakest link in vaccination”, summarizes Daniel Floret, expert at HAS. Another handicap: the effectiveness varies from year to year. “The targeted strains are chosen in February by the WHO for marketing in October, continues Professor Floret. In the meantime, the viruses can mutate. The bet of February is sometimes losing.”

Against these bad influenza, strongly killer, Sanofi Pasteur, world market leader, has been offering for more than ten years in the United States, Canada or Australia a more dosed tool that is coming to us this year. “The idea was to develop a vaccine containing four times more antigen, that is to say more adapted to the immune system of the elderly”, details Elaine O’Hara, sales manager of the group for the North America. According to her, this is a “real innovation” whose effectiveness against “symptoms and hospitalizations” would be “demonstrated” and which we would not have yet taken the measure in Europe.





RNA will have to be “10 to 15% more efficient” to consider commercialization

Responsible for evaluating the interest of Efluelda, the HAS delivered mixed conclusions. “It brings more to the elderly but it is not huge”, assures the professor of infectious diseases Élisabeth Bouvet, who chairs the technical committee of vaccinations of this body. Also convinced that “the progress is not spectacular”, Daniel Floret notes that its effectiveness is better “in the years when it is the H3N2 strain which circulates the most”. “It’s important because it’s the one that kills the elderly the most,” he adds. Despite these reluctance, a medical consensus is emerging: Efluelda should be offered to the most vulnerable policyholders. And Olivier Véran swept aside on Franceinfo on Wednesday the doubts about this boosted product sold for 30 euros against 10 euros usually.

“ If messenger RNA technology works, it could speed up the speed of vaccine production “

The choice may be quite different in a few years. Because, if no giant leap has been made since the development of the influenza vaccine in 1944-1945, academic and industrial laboratories are starting to hope again. First track: a platform based on messenger RNA. Sanofi Pasteur, which bought Translate Bio, one of the pioneers in the field, launched trials in June, ahead of Pfizer and Moderna. “It is a technology with great potential which, if it works, could accelerate the speed of vaccine production”, comments Jean-François Toussaint, head of global research and development at Sanofi Pasteur.

The latter believes, however, that it should be “10 to 15% more effective” to consider marketing. But the senior executive remains cautious: “It is a very complicated disease and other obstacles will have to be overcome in order to be able to keep the products in syringes at the temperature of the refrigerator.”

A new universal vaccine trial in phase 1

A fairly recent fundamental discovery opens up other avenues. “In 2015, two teams of researchers identified patterns common to all influenza strains on hemagglutinin, a protein equivalent to Spike for Sars-CoV-2, the key that the virus uses to enter our cells,” reveals vaccinologist Cecil Czerkinsky, researcher emeritus at Inserm. In his view, this breakthrough lends credence to the old dream of a universal vaccine against all influenza viruses.

In June, a phase 1 clinical trial began in humans in the United States, following encouraging results in mice, ferrets and monkeys. “Multiple copies of these fragments are assembled into nanoparticles,” Czerkinsky explains. Instead of focusing on the head of the protein, like current vaccines, researchers have their sights set on a more discreet part of its anatomy: its stem, on which the segments spared by the mutations are located. “This animal work suggests cross-protection against different strains,” Czerkinsky adds. Or how a giant step is often a side step.