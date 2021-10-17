The shock Daniel Alves, he proposes to Barça

While he will be free from any contract next December after a last freelance in Sao Paulo, Daniel Alves offered his services to FC Barcelona, ​​the club where he won many trophies, including the Champions League.

At 38, the right side is still hungry. Summoned by Tite last September, Dani Alves wants to extend his career until 2022, just to participate in the World Cup one last time. An ambitious challenge to say the least, but quite possible for someone who has won more than 40 titles during his entire footballing adventure. Passed by Sevilla (2002-2008), Barça (2008-2016), Juventus (2016-2017) or PSG (2017-2019), the Brazilian defender comes out of two seasons in Sao Paulo. Now in search of a last challenge, Dani Alves dreams of making his return… to Barcelona.

“I can still contribute in any team”

“If Barça thinks they need me, they just have to call me. I can still contribute in any team, but more at Barça with the young people they have now ”, simply launched the side in the Spanish media Sport. With this statement, Alves is therefore clearly offering its services to Barcelona. Five years after leaving Camp Nou, Lionel Messi’s great friend is therefore ready to leave his Brazilian cocoon to return to Barcelona. If his possible signature next January would be at a ” low cost “, knowing that he will be leaving Sao Paulo in December, his comeback does not seem to be happening in Catalonia. Indeed, according to local media, “The mission is almost impossible”. According to Marca, “A new relationship between Barça and Dani Alves seems more than complicated”.





However, Alves left only good memories at FCB, where he won 23 of his 43 trophies, including three times the Champions League. It remains to know the opinion of Joan Laporta on this subject. President of Barça, the Spanish leader knows Dani Alves well for having had him under his command during the defender’s visit to Camp Nou. In any case, the question may arise in the mind of Laporta, who knows that Alves would bring a real plus to Ronald Koeman’s workforce in terms of experience and leadership. After, it remains to be seen if Alves still has the level to evolve in La Liga and C1. Because if Barça recruits during the next transfer market, it will be to strengthen his team after a complicated first part of the season. Anyway, since the departure of Dani Alves in 2016, Barça has not found a top player at the right-back position, whether with Sergi Roberto or Dest …