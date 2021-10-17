the strong words of Benzema on his dreams of Ballon d’Or!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Will Karim Benzema get the Ballon d’Or in a few weeks? The striker of Real Madrid and the France team thinks about it, with reason it seems in view of his recent performances which place him among the European references. In an interview with Canal Plus, Benzema did not hide its ambitions.

Yes, the Ballon d’Or is one of his dreams. “It would be one of the many dreams that I have since childhood, in fact. My idols that are R9 or Zizou came to Real, I came to Real. They won the Ballon d’Or, it’s little things that I think about and today, here I am, I am not very far ”, estimates KB9.

🗨️ “Today I am not very far (…)” Karim @Benzema evokes the Ballon d’Or and his childhood dreams with @dacourtolivier in an interview to be found on Tuesday evening on @canalplus 🎙️🏆 pic.twitter.com/qx9uWIcx04

– Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) October 17, 2021