    the strong words of Benzema on his dreams of Ballon d’Or!

    Will Karim Benzema get the Ballon d’Or in a few weeks? The striker of Real Madrid and the France team thinks about it, with reason it seems in view of his recent performances which place him among the European references. In an interview with Canal Plus, Benzema did not hide its ambitions.

    Yes, the Ballon d’Or is one of his dreams. “It would be one of the many dreams that I have since childhood, in fact. My idols that are R9 or Zizou came to Real, I came to Real. They won the Ballon d’Or, it’s little things that I think about and today, here I am, I am not very far ”, estimates KB9.

    Karim Benzema, striker for France and Real Madrid, spoke of his dreams of the Ballon d’Or in an interview with Canal Plus. The Blues striker did not hide that it was trotting in the corner of his head for this year.

