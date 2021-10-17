the surreal expulsion of Luiz Felipe after the final whistle

What follows after this advertisement

Lazio Rome won 3-1 this Saturday against Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri had opened the scoring through Perisic, but the Romans returned thanks to Immobile, before taking the advantage in the dying minutes of the meeting with goals from Anderson and Milinkovic-Savic.

This match was also an opportunity for Correa, who left for Inter this summer from Lazio, to reunite with his former teammates. After the final whistle, Luiz Felipe jumped onto his back, as if to celebrate the victory with him. An attitude that the Argentine did not seem to appreciate at the time, nor the referee, who sent off the Biancocelesti defender after the final whistle. A decision that Luiz Felipe took very badly, in fact, the latter was in tears after receiving his red card.



