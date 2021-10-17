the suspect had undergone a deradicalization program

The suspect in the murder of British MP David Amess, an act described as terrorist by police, had been referred to the national anti-radicalization program, but did not follow it for long, according to British media.

Investigators have until Friday to question the 25-year-old after detaining him under the terrorism law, which allows them to extend his detention.

The first elements of the investigation, entrusted to the anti-terrorism department, reveal “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”, according to the police who said they carried out searches at three addresses in London.

The man arrested is said to be a British national of Somali origin named Ali Harbi Ali, according to the BBC.

In Kentish Town, north London, police put up a tent in front of a two-story brick house they were searching in, wearing blue gloves. The address is presented by several media as being the home of Ali Harbi Ali.

“The police have been there since Friday,” said a neighbor interviewed by AFP. “We know the family, they are lovely people,” she said, explaining that “they have three sons.”

Benjamin, a 47-year-old resident who does not wish to give his last name, also said he was “stunned” by the investigations carried out by the police in his street.

“They were already there yesterday all day, and I asked if something had happened, they said, + no nothing interesting, +” he said, describing the neighborhood as “very good, very calm”.

Tory MP David Amess, 69, father of five, was receiving his constituents at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, about 37 miles east of London, when he was stabbed to death shortly after Friday noon (11:00 GMT).

The young man arrested on Friday was referred several years ago to the Prevent program, a device for people at risk of radicalization and based on volunteering, according to the BBC. He would not have been very diligent and was never officially considered a “subject of interest” for the national security agency, said this media.

Police and security services believe the assailant acted alone and was “self-radicalized,” according to the Sunday Times. It could have been inspired by Al-Shabab, Islamists linked to Al-Qaeda in Somalia.





– Appointment –

Ali Harbi Ali’s father, Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to the Somali Prime Minister, confirmed to the Sunday Times that his son was in detention and said he was “very traumatized”.

John Lamb, a local Conservative adviser, told British media outlets that the young man waited patiently for his turn before pouncing on the MP and repeatedly stabbing him in front of two MP’s assistants.

“I was told he stabbed Sir David and just waited in the church hall until the police arrived,” association vice president Kevin Buck told The Telegraph on Saturday. constituency.

He had made an appointment a week in advance, according to the Daily Mail.

On Saturday evening, hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil at a sports field near the scene of the crime, observing a minute of silence in memory of the MP.

As a sign of unity, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer laid wreaths of flowers at the scene of the tragedy on Saturday morning.

Boris Johnson left a message hailing an “excellent parliamentarian and a much loved colleague and friend”.

Many people, including members of the Muslim community, came to lay bouquets of flowers and written tributes to the victim.

– “Fill gaps” –

This murder rekindles the still recent trauma of the assassination of Labor MP Jo Cox in June 2016.

The 41-year-old was shot and stabbed several times by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair, 53, a week before the British referendum on membership of the European Union.

These two dramas question the security arrangements surrounding deputies when they are in contact with the public.

“We have to fill the gaps” in terms of security, Interior Minister Priti Patel told SkyNews.

Asked about the establishment of police protection for deputies in their constituencies, the minister said that “all options were currently being considered”. She said a “series of measures” had already been put in place.

Some 650 deputies were contacted by the police and police protected the places where parliamentary offices were held on Saturday.

Priti Patel also pointed out that the Prevent program is currently undergoing an independent review to improve it.