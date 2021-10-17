the victim would have participated in a “game” in

In a press release, the Saint-Pierre prosecutor’s office relates the circumstances of the accident which claimed the life of a 17-year-old in L’Etang-Salé on Friday evening. According to testimonies, the teenager would have participated in a “game” consisting of crossing the four-lane. The motorist is wanted.

We now know more about the circumstances of the accident that occurred on the night of Friday, October 15, at the L’Etang-Salé interchange. As a reminder, the 17-year-old who was fatally cut down by a car on the four-lane around 11:35 p.m., died instantly, following the violence of the shock.

The Saint-Pierre prosecutor’s office indicates in a press release sent to the media this Saturday evening, that it emerges from the first elements of the investigation that the teenager would have participated in a dangerous game on the sidelines of an evening at which he was rendered.

The motorist fled

“The young man was dropped off around 7:30 p.m. by car by his father in Étang-Salé to participate in an evening. The testimonies collected for the moment state a game in which the young victim of 17 years wanted to indulge in the fast lane, unrelated to the evening he attended, despite the inherent danger of vehicle traffic. on this portion limited to 110 km / hour“, writes the deputy prosecutor Coralie Sutra.





We therefore understand that the victim could have wanted to cross the four-lane to “have fun”. Another clarification provided by the prosecution: the driver of the vehicle involved in this terrible accident did not stop and fled.

A call for witnesses launched

This motorist has still not been identified by the police at this time. “A call for witnesses will be published in the press to collect any information useful for the ongoing investigation.“, again indicates the substitute Sutra.

Call for witnesses finally also transmitted this Saturday evening by the company of gendarmerie of Saint-Pierre. This invites anyone who may have information about the driver to contact their services on 0262 91 70 40 or on 17.

“Wrong information on social networks”

The magistrate also explains that her press release aims to rectify the “erroneous information circulating on social networks“: rumors according to which the teenager would have crossed the four-way at the sight of gendarmes came to control the participants of the evening to which he was. Rumors which are therefore unfounded, insists the prosecution of Saint-Pierre.