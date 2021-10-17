“The Voice All Stars”: Zazie will go to the final without anyone in his team, a first

Delphine DE FREITAS –
She had under her wing the most singular artists of the season. But all stopped at the gates of the final. Zazie will attend solo, next Saturday, the final show of the season “The Voice All Stars” which celebrates the 10 years of the program by bringing together his emblematic talents.
This Saturday, October 16, the singer helplessly witnessed the ousting of Gjon’s Tears, Demi Mondaine and Will Barber who were among the semi-finalists. This is undoubtedly the fault of an unprecedented mechanism which made the candidates still competing in groups of three for a single winning ticket each time.
Gjon’s Tears, already semi-finalist of season 8 and second in Eurovision this year, has “overwhelmed with emotion” Zazie. But could do nothing against the big favorite Anne Sila, who collected 78% of the vote against him and Flo Malley. Despite a touching interpretation of Edith Piaf, the spicy Demi Mondaine saw the young Manon from “The Voice Kids” win her ticket for the final. Until the last trio of the show, three coaches had not yet qualified. Blame it on Florent Pagny who witnessed the victory of three of his four talents.
