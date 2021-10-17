“The Voice All Stars”: Zazie will go to the final without anyone in his team, a first

She had under her wing the most singular artists of the season. But all stopped at the gates of the final. Zazie will attend solo, next Saturday, the final show of the season “The Voice All Stars” which celebrates the 10 years of the program by bringing together his emblematic talents.

This Saturday, October 16, the singer helplessly witnessed the ousting of Gjon’s Tears, Demi Mondaine and Will Barber who were among the semi-finalists. This is undoubtedly the fault of an unprecedented mechanism which made the candidates still competing in groups of three for a single winning ticket each time.