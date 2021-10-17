the wait will be even longer than expected

After several postponements, Tesla announces a new delay for its new Model S and Model X. And the wait will be long.

Tesla launched the new versions of the Model S and Model X at the start of the year. While the first models are starting to hit American roads, European customers still have to wait. And the wait will be even longer: the first deliveries have just been postponed until the end of the year… next!

Tesla’s configurator has been leaving no doubt about this for a few days. The Tesla Model S and Model X will not arrive in France (and other European markets) before “end of 2022”, as indicated on the site of the American manufacturer, regardless of the version selected.

While this indicative postponement naturally concerns new orders, customers already on hold are also concerned. They will therefore have to wait at least eight more months, the first deliveries being initially scheduled for the beginning of next year.

Tesla has not yet commented on this new delay in deliveries. If the shortage of semiconductors was initially mentioned, some observers say that the Model X and Model S take their time to receive the new battery cells.