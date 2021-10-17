These prehuman footprints are said to be 6 million years old!

Researchers never stop trying to unravel the history of our origins. From a few bones. But also footprints. And new dating work could shake things up once again. Footprints that could be the oldest footprints left by hominids.

In 2017, a international team of researchers discovered, near the village of Trachilos, in Crete, fossilized footprints which would soon be talked about. No less than fifty footprints that would come from bipeds. More, of mammals whose feet would be those of hominins. A first dating then gave them at least the age of the fingerprints attributed to Australopithecus afarensis – pre-humans of the family of Lucy – discoveries in Tanzania. At least 3.5 million years old.

Today, the researchers announce that geophysical and micropaleontological methods have enabled them to specify a little more theage of footprints found in Crete. They would ultimately be no less than … 6.05 million years old! Which would make it the oldest direct evidence of the presence ofhominids. And although different interpretations have been offered, researchers maintain that no argument today excludes the possibility that these traces were left by primitive humans.

Who owns these prints?

These footprints present a “ball” under the forefoot and reveal a big toe powerful and shorter and shorter side toes. A sole shorter than that of theAustralopithecus. An arch not yet pronounced. And a narrow heel. Features considered unique to hominids combined with generic traits of primates. The researchers do not exclude a link with Graecopithecus freybergi, a genus of primates of the hominid family. A team having previously located him in fossil deposits 7.2 million years old just 250 kilometers from Athens. However, mainland Greece was at that time linked to Crete via the Peloponnese.

The researchers also show traces of a desertification which, at that distant time, could have motivated a migration of European mammals to Africa. Including primates. Then, the one that researchers know asOrrorin tugenensis, considered to originate from Kenya and the oldest pre-human in Africa, would have developed in parallel with a European pre-human. Enough to once again call into question the theory that locates theorigin of men on the African side.

A recent article published in Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association by members of an international team of researchers (mainly Polish geoscience researchers) made some waves in the small world of paleontology. She door on a discovery whose interpretation, if it were to be proven, would be very interesting, but perhaps not as revolutionary all the same (although) as the discovery ofHomo naledi or that of the fossilized remains ofHomo sapiens primitives at the Djebel Irhoud site in Morocco.

It all started in 2002, when the paleontologist Polish Gerard Gierlinski stumbled upon what appeared to be fingerprints fossils of mammals in a sedimentary layer, during his vacation in Crete. The researcher didn’t really come back to the site until 2010; It was then that more in-depth research began in the region of Trachilos, near the town of Kissamos, located in the west of the island. A real track, with 29 footprints ranging in size from 9.9 to 22.3 cm in length, was finally discovered. However, according to the researchers, these traces come from bipeds and, above all, from mammals whose feet are those of hominins, which would link them directly to us.

Lake Assal is part of the bottom of the Red Sea but exposed. It is located in the territory of Djibouti. © Lucia Pagano

Hominins crossing a dry Mediterranean?

The researchers obviously wanted to date their find. They were aided in this by the presence of foraminifera in the stratum sedimentary bearing the assumed footprints. You should know that these micro-organisms marine life evolves over time, making them effective time markers for dating a layer in which they are fossilized. Initially, an age of between 8.5 and 3.5 million years was thus obtained. These traces are therefore at least as old as those of Laetoli, discovered in Tanzania in 1978 and which are dated around 3.5 million years ago (very famous, they are attributed to australopithecines).

But how on earth could the primitive hominins of that time, just developing rudimentary tools, have crossed the Mediterranean? This is to forget a little quickly the famous Messinian salinity crisis, that is to say a significant drying up, and perhaps even complete, of this sea due to the temporary closure of the Strait of Gibraltar, caused by the movements of the tectonic plates. Transient, this drying up occurred during the Messinian, at the end of the Miocene, 5.96 to 5.33 million years ago. However, stratigraphic studies show that the layer found in Crete is close to a well-known landmark layer of this event. We therefore know that the bipeds that left these traces must have lived about 5.7 million years ago. Much of the Mediterranean then resembled the Afar depression and the Sahara was not a desert but an African savannah.

As Crete was not then an island, traces of Trachilos could well have been left by hominins. But some paleoanthropologists deny it on the basis of the structure of these fingerprints which, alas, are not of sufficient quality for the debate to be settled quickly. However, so far, traces of hominins dating back more than 2 million years have all been found in Africa. We should therefore conclude that these hominins could have ventured beyond earlier than we thought. Moreover, this is what some already think based on discoveries of teeth belonging to the Grecopithecus (Graecopithecus freybergi) which, although debated, could make him the ancestor of the genre Homo, which would upset our ideas about our origins.