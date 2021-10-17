This crazy project in which the host wishes to embark on … despite the strong criticism!

In addition to being one of the favorite TV hosts of the French, Nagui is also one of those who shine with his many radio and TV shows.

The one who animates Do not forget the lyrics brings together millions of people every day. Melanie Page’s husband took on a new challenge with the show The Artist but unfortunately the mayonnaise never set and the audiences were catastrophic.

The first number had attracted 1.31 million viewers before this figure continues to drop from week to week with 990,000 then 847,000 curious. The passage in the second part of the evening on Friday instead of Saturday did nothing because 532,000 people were in front of their screens, against 657,000 faithful the following week. Friday, October 15, for the final, 541,000 viewers were identified …





However in an interview with TV Mag, he surprised everyone. “I don’t know that it is the continuation of the life of ‘The Artist’ and it is not me who will decide that. It would be great and coherent to have a season 2, but we would have to reconsider this notion of ‘be live because it’s not viable for a show with as many resources as’ The Artist. If someone said to me: ‘Can we talk about it?’, I would find the economical solutions to be in the envelope given by the channel and allow this program to exist again “.

Words that nobody expected. Nagui lost a lot of money with the failure of The Artist. “Without making a joke, it is a negative balance from a financial point of view since the moment you change boxes, you change prices”.

He recognizes the mistakes made and hopes for a second season to rectify the situation. “We were presumptuous about what the audience wanted to see on Saturday night prime time. I believed and convinced everyone that there was room for creation and that the audience needed Of novelty. Obviously, it needs more to be comforted by reference points. I hear it and I understand it, because I live it every day being leader of the audience at 7 pm than with nostalgic songs ” .

