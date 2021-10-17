“This date is special”: Ingrid Chauvin posts a poignant message in tribute to Jade, her deceased daughter

Ingrid Chauvin published a poignant message in memory of her little Jade. Sunday, October 17, the little girl swept away by the disease in 2014 would have celebrated her 8 years.
October 17 is a date engraved for Ingrid Chauvin. Sunday, October 17, his little Jade would have celebrated his eight years. An additional candle that the actress would have dreamed of seeing her blow: but on March 25, 2014, Jade Peythieu died of illness. Ingrid Chauvin shared a poignant tribute to her missing daughter on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of a heart-shaped cloud, against a blue sky background, in the center of which is inscribed “Jade”. “I think of my daughter every day … But this date of October 17 will always remain special … My thoughts to all those in this same emotion. I embrace you tenderly”, wrote the actress of Tomorrow belongs to us in the early morning.
As a reminder, Jade Peythieu died of heart failure. It is therefore only five months that she left, leaving her mother Ingrid Chauvin in an immense and deep sadness. Since then, and this every year, the former companion of Thierry peythieu, pays homage to him. A ritual that she never forgets.
Her little Tom “a miracle baby”
In 2016, Ingrid Chauvin sees the birth of her baby Tom like a miracle. An unexpected child. “Tom is a miracle baby, a very, very nice gift, had declared the actress, in 2019, in the columns of the magazine We both. Maybe it’s a sign or a nice gift from her big sister. Thinking that way makes me feel good anyway. “
In November 2020, Ingrid Chauvin announced the separation with Thierry Peythieu, the father of her children. They were married in 2011.
