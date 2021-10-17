this French song star very CASH on a possible participation in DALS!

Each season the production of Dance with the stars probe as many celebrities as possible to obtain a cast worthy of the name. Unfortunately, many people refused because of a busy schedule or because they could not see themselves appearing on the show.

This is the case with Louane. The young mother was questioned on this subject by Mickaël Dorian for Sing France and indicated that his level of dance would not allow him to reproduce the choreographies imagined each week by professional dancers. The singer indicates that she “does not know how to dance” and “that she already struggles to walk without [s]e break the g * eule “. It is for this reason that she prefers to skip her turn. “I told them, ‘Honestly, I have nothing to do with out there.’ I do not know how to dance and it does not matter! I stay in my place. I will sing songs … [Pour] that, I manage “, she revealed when she was approached a few years ago.





If her fans will probably never see her in DALS, they will find her in The Voice Kids in 2022 with the pillar Patrick Fiori (winner of three seasons in seven participations, editor’s note), Kendji Girac, who will perform his second season. Julien Doré completes the casting. The two singers come to replace Jenifer and Soprano.

To see also: Tayc, very close to Fauve Hautot in Dancing with the stars: “She does not hesitate to tell me to get closer, to touch her”

Writing