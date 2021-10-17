This time it’s very serious!

published by Elsa Oct 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM

Concern has been growing around the status of Charlene of Monaco for months. If the Rock refuses to clarify things, on the side of Internet users and fans of Monegasque royalty, concern is growing. And for good reason, Charlene seems seriously ill.

Charlene of Monaco seriously ill?

Who really knows what is happening to Charlene of Monaco? Since this summer, concern has been at its height. The princess reportedly said a heavy ENT infection in Africa this summer. This infection resulted in an operation. The princess not returning to the Rock, these are rumors of breaking up between her and the Prince who appeared.

Very quickly, the couple cut short these rumors by meeting in South Africa and posting a beautiful family photo on social networks.

“She looks like she has chemo treatment”

It is a photo posted on Instagram by a relative of the princess which intrigues. A few days ago, Charlene met King Misuzulu who posted a photo of him with the Princess in the story.

And it is clear that she appears very pale and very thin. Many Internet users have noted the disturbing change in appearance of the Princess:

“She looks like she has chemo treatment, I’ve been there, I hope I’m wrong and she heals”, “Oh the beautiful princess too weak”, “She looks sick , very white and has changed a lot ”

We can only see the physical change of Charlene of Monaco. Two days after this snapshot, she was also hospitalized and operated again urgently. Hope she heals soon.

