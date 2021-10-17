thousands of people demonstrate against refoulements of migrants at the border

Since August, thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, have been trying to cross the Polish border from Belarus. They are escorted back manu militari.

“Stop torture at the border”, “No one is illegal”, “Tonight someone is going to freeze to death at the border.”. Thousands of people demonstrated Sunday, October 17 in Warsaw, the Polish capital, against the refoulements of migrants practiced at the border of the European Union, between Poland and Belarus. Smaller protests were held in other cities across the country, local media reported.

Since August, thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, have been trying to cross the Polish border from Belarus. According to the testimonies of migrants and NGOs, Poland practices refoulement which consists of escorting migrants arrested at the border and pushing them to return to Belarus.

In total, seven people have lost their lives on this eastern border of the European Union, since the start of the migratory influx observed in the region since the summer, according to the Polish, Lithuanian and Belarusian authorities.





The Polish parliament on Thursday approved an amendment to the law on foreigners that legalizes the practice of refoulement. Currently, this practice is based on a simple ministerial decree. Parliament also gave the green light to the government’s plan to build a wall to prevent migrants from crossing the border, a project estimated at 353 million euros.

The European Union accuses Minsk of orchestrating this influx, in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by the EU following the repression of the opposition by the Belarusian regime. The migrants who come in large numbers to Belarus are then directed to the borders of the European Union (ie those with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania). They remain under surveillance on the one hand by Belarusian border guards and on the other by Polish, Lithuanian or Latvian law enforcement agencies.