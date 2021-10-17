Three men were hiding behind the successful writer Carmen Mola

Winner of a great literary prize in Spain, a trio of men nearing their fifties came out of anonymity, while signing under a female name. A deception that annoys feminist activists.

A math teacher, born in Madrid, close to fifty, mother of three children. A discreet and solitary mystery writer who preferred to use a pseudonym. This is what we thought we knew about Carmen Mola. The deception lasted until Friday. That day, Camen Mola won the Planeta Prize, the most important in Hispanic literature, for his new novel The Bestia. The book tells the story of a journalist, a police officer and a young girl who try to unravel the secret behind a wave of murders among the working classes, during the cholera epidemic in Madrid of 1834. .

The Planeta Prize, accompanied by a jackpot of one million euros, pushed the real authors to come out of their hole. Behind the enigmatic signature, actually hide three male authors. Carmen Mola, pseudonym under which was published a trilogy of detective novels (The gypsy bride, The purple network, La Nena) successful, was in fact the trio of authors: Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero.





“Crooks”

“Behind Carmen Mola’s name, there is not, as in all the lies we have told, a high school teacher, but three writers, three screenwriters and three friends […], who one day, four years ago, had the crazy idea of ​​combining their talents to write a story together ”, Jorge Díaz explained after receiving the award. “This story was successful and gave another, another, another… and in the end, it brought us here tonight”, he added. The trio had, over the course of the interviews, disseminated elements on the life (also fictitious) of the author, presented as “the Spanish Elena Ferrante”.

The trio of around 50-year-old men denied having used a female signature to boost sales of their bloody books. “We did not hide behind a woman but behind a name”, defended Antonio Mercero to the Spanish daily El País. An argument that does not pass with the feminist writer Beatriz Gimeno. “Beyond using a female pseudonym, these guys have been responding to interviews for years. It’s not just a name, it’s a fake profile that has won over readers and journalists. Crooks “, she reacted on Twitter. The Institute for Women, which Beatriz Gimeno chaired, had also included one of Carmen Mola’s books in its selection of “Feminist works”.