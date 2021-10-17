tifo, violin … the magnificent tribute of the Vélodrome to Bernard Tapie

On the sidelines of the reception in Lorient, this Sunday during the 10th day of Ligue 1, the Vélodrome saluted the memory of Bernard Tapie. A particularly moving moment, in the presence of the family of the former president of the Marseille club.

Tears of sadness, pride and longing. The Vélodrome had an extremely strong moment on the sidelines of OM-Lorient, this Sunday, during the 10th day of Ligue 1. Marseille supporters paid a heartfelt tribute to Bernard Tapie, who died on October 3 of the consequences of his cancer. . After having invested their turns at the end of the afternoon, the ultras of the Marseille club mobilized to salute the memory of their former president.





A giant portrait of the man who led Marseille to victory in the Champions League in the spring of 1993 was posed in the center of the field before the meeting. Dimitri Payet and his partners warmed up with black t-shirts bearing the effigy of Bernard Tapie. Under the nourished chants of the supporters. “Thank you Tapie, thank you Tapie”. A leader of the South Winners read into the microphone a moving speech, signed by all the groups of supporters. Before a minute of silence is respected and the tune from the song “We are the champions” is played on the violin.

“The boss for eternity”

Many banners then flourished in the walls of the boulevard Michelet: “Bernard, thank you for giving back its pride to Marseille”, “On our jersey and in our hearts, your star will shine forever”, “the boss for the eternity”. A giant tifo, depicting Tapie’s face, was also deployed when entering players. Before the kick-off given by several members of his family.