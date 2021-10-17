To everyone’s surprise and despite the audiences, Nagui would like a second season for “The Artist”, the France 2 tele-hook which ended on Friday.

He does not give up despite the weaknesses in the red for “The Artist” … Nagui even wants a second season for his program, to everyone’s surprise, while everyone thought that the show would quickly find the closet of memories from France 2. In an interview with TV Mag, the host says:

“I don’t know that it is the continuation of the life of ‘The Artist’ and it is not me who will decide that. It would be great and coherent to have a season 2, but we would have to reconsider this notion of ‘be live because it’s not viable for a show with as many resources as’ The Artist. If someone said to me: ‘Can we talk about it?’, I would find the economical solutions to be in the envelope given by the chain and allow this show to exist again.

“Without making a fuss, it’s a negative balance from a financial point of view since the moment you change boxes, you change prices.





We were presumptuous about what the public wanted to see on Saturday night in prime time. I believed and convinced everyone that there was room for creation and that the public needed something new.

Obviously, he no longer needs to be comforted by benchmarks. I hear it and I understand it, because I live it every day being leader of the audience at 7 p.m. with nostalgic songs “.

After a sluggish start on September 11 with 1.31 million viewers and 8%, the audience fell to 990,000 then 847,000 or 5.6 and 4.8% of PDAs. France 2 then drew the consequences by passing the program in the second part of the evening on Friday. But on October 1, only 532,000 people watched, or 5.2% of the total audience.

The following week 657,000 faithful and 6.4%. For the final, Friday, a further decline with 541,000 viewers or 5.9%.