“Tomorrow belongs to us” in advance: Yvan Josse is the kidnapper of Judith and Roxane

“Tomorrow belongs to us” in advance with the summary and the spoilers of episode 1038 of October 19, 2021- Tuesday, in the series of TF1, the identity of the kidnapper of Judith and Roxane is finally known. Karim’s fits of jealousy cool her down.

Capture TF1

The full summary of episode 1037 of Tomorrow belongs to us from October 18, 2021 de News Actual is also online. Good reading.

“Tomorrow belongs to us” Advance summary and spoilers of episode 1038 of Tuesday, October 19, 2021 of DNA

Audrey seems to have found her way

At the Spoon, Vanessa is overwhelmed. She had asked for sea bream but Bart bought mackerel. The young man justifies himself and explains to the chef that there was nothing else at the auction. But the chef refuses to cook fatty, vulgar fish that sticks to the palate. Audrey suggests that Vanessa prepare a simple and comforting recipe: mackerel in white wine, served with a small potato salad. Against all odds, Vanessa accepts. Bart congratulates Audrey for knowing how to tame the chef.

At the end of the service, Vanessa offers Bart two new concepts: “batch cooking” and “comfort food” (simple and comforting recipes with mainly leftovers) but in a bistronomy version. Bart accepts.

Flore’s son is satisfied. The recipe for the midday service is more than excellent. The Spoon’s new waitress seems to have found her way. The average basket of the customer went from 18 to 25 euros thanks to the judicious advice of Aurore. She indeed suggested at noon to the customers to accompany the fish with a Chablis, and to pass the whole thing, to take a mousse. chocolate for dessert and coffee. Audrey allows herself to give her boss a little lesson in life. She explains to Bart that she shows herself – unlike him and Vanessa – smiling and nice with the customers. Moreover, Audrey managed to tip more than 60 euros in a day. She will be able to buy Lizzie the top she likes.

Anna sees Jim again

Jim Irving, the reporter photographer, got Anna’s contact details from a mutual acquaintance. He made a date for her at the Spoon. Jim immediately suggests to Anna that they befriend each other. The young woman accepts with pleasure. The ex-journalist wonders why Jim insisted on meeting her. She thinks he wants to go back to report, she offers to help him. But Jim confides in her that he is not leaving and that he just wanted to see her again. Anna says she is very flattered and she tells Jim that she is a couple. But the photographer sees no problem. Jim felt like something had happened between them the moment they first met. Anna hopes he has more instinct on the pitch, and she leaves the Spoon.

At noon, Karim surprises Anna. He brings a platter of oysters and his favorite white wine. But, he notices that she is looking at old photos of her and Mathieu on her laptop. Karim suspects her of still thinking of him and worse, of having maybe even seen him in Tangier. Anna assures Karim that she was sorting through her computer and that she has no more news from Mathieu. Karim insists and insinuates that Anna could have been unfaithful to him during his travels. Exceeded by his suspicions, Anna assures him to be faithful although she has proposals and she leaves him the code of her mailbox. Although she is on leave, Anna goes to the hospital where she meets Flore. She spreads herself on his shoulder and confides to him that Karim has been taking her head since his return. She regrets that Karim trusts her so little when she receives a text from Jim. He offers her a ride at the end of the day. Anna accepts and she joins Jim. But when the latter more or less advances, the young woman has the feeling of doing anything and turns around.





Noa Josse is free

Judith and Roxane are still being held prisoner. Roxane hears their kidnapper’s van. Judith gets scared but Roxane, who is in another room, tries to reassure her. She is convinced that Sara and their colleagues will eventually find them. Chloe and Alex’s daughter is distraught. She is diabetic and without her insulin she has no chance of surviving. Judith doesn’t know how long she can last without her treatment. The two young women hear the famous music that Victoire hears in her auditory visions. And the kidnapper comes to get Roxane.

At the police station, the investigation is stalling. The street where Judith was kidnapped does not have CCTV cameras. But some cameras have been placed around. For the moment, Georges has not yet viewed all the images. Nordine, a new peacekeeper assigned to the Sète police station for two weeks, offers his services. Before joining the police, he worked in IT. Martin accepts his help and tells Georges that Nordine will be under his responsibility.

Raphaëlle, the former wife of the prosecutor, was mandated by Yvan Josse to represent his grandson Noa. Believing that the police have no material element linking her client to the kidnapping of Judith and Roxane, she asks Martin to release Noa on the spot. But the request for an extension of custody is already on the office of prosecutor Meffre. Raphaëlle tries a bluff and evokes a conflict of interest since Xavier is the companion of the mother of one of the two victims. Martin assures Raphaëlle that the procedure is respected.

But, the former wife of the prosecutor, makes Martin a little spiel on police violence. And she warns Commander Constant: if Noa’s police custody is prolonged, she will report her as abusive to the prosecution, to the prefect and to the press. And she will not forget to mention either the brutal arrest of young Jordan Roussel.

Victoire goes to the police station. Sara explains to him that she has done research on Assia all over France. It has recovered over the past 5 years but without success. Sara is annoyed. She doesn’t know how to link this Assia to Emilie Chaptal. Georges joins them but Victoire prefers to slip away. It is then that Nordine informs Georges and Sara that he spotted a quarter of an hour before Judith’s kidnapping on three cameras a black van whose license plate is illegible.

Martin warns Chloe that he released Noa at the request of her lawyer. Chloe deplores with Xavier that his ex-wife has chosen to defend precisely the type who sequesters his daughter. Xavier explains to his partner that Raphaëlle just did her job. He then points out that the police have no concrete evidence against Noa. Chloe would have preferred Xavier to support her instead of giving her a law course. Xavier apologizes for being awkward. And he tells Chloe he’s worried about Judith too. Xavier assures his companion that they will eventually find her.

For her part, Victoire confides in Samuel that she has the feeling of wiping out the past since she has this new heart. Moreover, the young woman knows full well that her story with Georges is really over.

Noa is free. Yvan takes him back to the Mas. Noa cracks. He is afraid that something bad has happened to Judith. Noa feels helpless. Yvan tries to reassure him and comforts him.

A little later, Judith hears the music and begins to worry. She calls Roxane who does not answer her .. During this time, The kidnapper has again made up and dressed Roxane so that she looks as much as possible to Assia .. The kidnapper takes off his hood .. This is Yvan Josse , Noa’s grandfather ..

Find “Tomorrow belongs to us” from Monday to Friday at 19.10 on TF1 but also in streaming and in replay on MYTF1.