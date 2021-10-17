Tomorrow belongs to us (spoilers): captive, Judith comes into contact with Roxane

On October 18 in Tomorrow belongs to us (TF1, 7:10 p.m.), Audrey gets hired at Spoon, Victoire has a new vision, and Judith comes into contact with Roxane …

In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us Monday, October 18, 2021, Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio) returns from Perpignan a few days early. Her children question her about the reasons for this early return, and Audrey admits being fired. She claims to have had differences of opinion with her boss, but Lizzie (Juliette Malibat) understands that her mother tried to impose her vision of things. Tired, the teenagers ask him to calm down. Once in high school, Jordan (Maxime Lelue) meets Angie (Louise Marion) who once again accuses him of racism. Annoyed, the teenager loses his calm and accuses him of anti-white racism, which forces Lizzie to intervene. The young girl reproaches her brother for his reactionary speech, after which Jordan makes a homophobic remark in front of Jack (Dimitri Fouque). Wounded, the latter left the premises.

At the Spoon, Louise (Alexandra Naoum) receives a call from Gary, who tells her that Aurélien (Christophe Bedes) had a scooter accident and must undergo pelvic surgery. In shock, Louise decides to take the first flight to Athens to join him. His departed girlfriend, Bart (Hector Langevin) finds himself alone to provide service and quickly finds himself overwhelmed. Seated at a table, Audrey asks her for a coffee several times but ends up going to prepare it herself. She takes the opportunity to serve a few customers, which calls out Bart. The young man asks him to take his place again, but Audrey points out to him that the slowness of the service is not good for his restaurant. At the end of the service, Bart apologizes to Audrey for the way he addressed her. He offers her a job, which Audrey accepts while indicating that she will leave when she finds a job in a salon.

Following their altercation the previous week, Jordan and Jahia (Nastasia Cruge) are summoned by Lehaut (Emmanuel Moire). In front of him, the two teenagers start to argue again. Lehaut asks them to settle their dispute on pain of going to a disciplinary council. Later, the French teacher summons them again. He announces to them that they will have to work as a team on a noted presentation on the theme of Justice. Jordan and Jahia object, but Lehaut forces them to do so.





Victoire has a revealing vision, Judith comes into contact with Roxane

Judith (Alice Varela) wakes up in chains in a windowless room. At the same time, the Sète police discovered his cell phone at the place of his disappearance. Karim (Samy Gharbi) points out to Martin (Franck Monsigny) that the kidnapping procedure is the same as for Roxane (Raphaële Volkoff), but the commander wonders. At the time of her disappearance, Roxane was investigating Emilie Chaptal. Judith, she has nothing to do with the latter. In any case, that’s what he believes … At the police station, Constant receives a visit from Noor (Sahelle de Figueiredo), who reveals to him that Judith had doubts about Noa’s (Tristan Jerram) involvement in the kidnapping of Roxane. She explains to him that Noa’s alibi is false, and that Judith noticed a similarity between the drawings of Victoire (Solène Hébert) and the logo of Noa’s jousting club. Although doubtful about the visions of Victoire, Martin tells Sara (Camille Genau) that he will follow Noa’s trail.

Later, Noa is summoned for further questioning. Martin tells him that his alibi doesn’t work, and Noa admits that he was in the oyster park on the evening of Roxane’s disappearance. No one being able to confirm it, Martin puts pressure on him to obtain a confession. In tears, Noa explains to him that he loves Judith, and claims to have nothing to do with her disappearance. At the same time, Alex (Alexandre Brasseur) and Chloé (Ingrid Chauvin) arrive at the police station. They come across Yvan (Jean-Louis Tribes), who accuses Alex of having told lies about his son. When Noa’s father starts insulting Judith, Alex slips off his hinges and comes to blows. Martin intervenes to separate them, but Yvan does not come down. He accuses Alex of having set a trap for Noa and maintains that the latter has nothing to do with the disappearances that occurred in Sète.

Very worried for Judith, Chloe finds refuge with Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini). The principal feels guilty for letting Judith go out with Noa, but Sandrine points out to her that she has nothing to be ashamed of in this story. Not far from the two women, Victoire continues to draw. She then receives a phone call from Sara, who tells her that the police are going to question Noa again. Reassured, Victoire asks Sara to join her on the soap factory bridge. Once there, Victoire explains to Sara that she is looking for a mysterious hut that she keeps drawing.. The young woman then has a new vision, in which Emilie shouts the first name of a certain Assia. At the same time, Judith hears a noise in the next room. She knocks on the wall to make herself heard, and manages to get Roxane’s attention. We then discover that the two young women are captive in the cabin designed by Victoire …

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge