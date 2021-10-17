Toulouse: L214 manifested in front of the Burger King

the essential

The L214 association took up position, this Saturday, October 16, in front of the Burger King fast-food restaurant in the center of Toulouse to denounce the slaughter of chickens.

The besieged burger king. Yesterday, the L214 association was present on Boulevard de Strasbourg in Toulouse to boycott the famous Burger King fast-food chain and its “poor conditions for raising and slaughtering chickens”. About twenty members of the association dressed as Burger King crew members took over the restaurant front with visual aids, flyers and a large red carpet with the bloody logo and an inscription “Welcome to the kingdom of cruelty. “.

Other activists went to meet passers-by to raise awareness about the mistreatment of animals in intensive farms. A petition was launched by L214, which invited the public to support this cause for the occasion. Hundreds of activists were mobilized yesterday in 30 other French cities to demonstrate.





This action accompanies the launch of a new campaign of the L214 association which asks Burger King to commit “against the worst practices of raising and slaughtering chickens and to guarantee a part of the outdoors in its supplies” . The association demands from the fast-food chain a series of criteria established by around thirty European associations in order to reduce the suffering of chickens used in food production. Among these criteria, we find “the reduction in the number of animals per square meter, access to natural light or a slaughter method that does not involve hanging birds by the legs, upside down, while they are still conscious ”. Nearly 100 companies have already made this commitment in France, such as KFC, Subway, Domino’s Pizza and Paul bakeries.

Link to the petition: www.l214.com/stop-cruaute/ burgerking