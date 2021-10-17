Toulouse, Lyon, Toulon … the yellow vests are trying to return to the roundabouts to protest against the rise in energy prices

the essential

On several roundabouts in France, including some near Toulouse, yellow vests gathered this Friday, October 16 to try to relaunch their movement started 3 years ago in the fall of 2018.

Yellow vests attempted a timid return to roundabouts on Saturday October 16 in various places in France to protest against the rise in energy prices and the decline in purchasing power.

In Toulouse, between 20 and 30 people gathered at the emblematic roundabout of “Socamil”, to the south-west of the city, with signs such as “Vivre, oui, survivre, non” or “No peace without justice. “. On the spot, they denounced the “police violence” or the drop in living standards. “We do not even earn the hourly minimum wage, we do not even have a full-time job and we have too many children in our care to be able to take care of them properly”, explained a woman in her thirties. years posing as an educator.

About fifty “yellow vests” gathered in the afternoon at the Buers roundabout in Villeurbanne, a suburb of Lyon, said the prefecture, according to which they quickly dispersed.





“We want a candidate who knows social misery”

In Châlons-en-Champagne, a small score of “yellow vests” occupied a roundabout at the exit of the city in the morning. “We are apolitical but we no longer find ourselves in this government or in the candidates for the presidential election, we want a candidate who knows social misery”, explained a member of the Chalonnais collective Liberté Citoyenne. The demonstrators demanded the establishment of the citizens’ initiative referendum (RIC), a central demand of the movement since the first occupations of roundabouts in the fall of 2018.

In Vendée, about twenty of them gathered at Les Herbiers to join a roundabout in La Roche-sur-Yon in a snail operation, according to Ouest-France.

Asked about the crowds at roundabouts, the Interior Ministry, which did not have national figures, referred to a “weak presence in the territory”. One hundred people gathered in Toulon, 60 in Beauvais (Oise), it was mentioned Place Beauvau.

Yellow vests in anti health pass demonstrations

During this 14th Saturday of mobilization against the anti-Covid measures put in place by the government, yellow vests also reinforced, as every week, the anti-health pass demonstrations which brought together a total of 40,600 people according to the Ministry of Interior.

Thus in Pau, a former stronghold of the yellow vests where a procession gathered 700 people in the direction of a roundabout which was briefly occupied for about twenty minutes. In Caen, they were 270, including about thirty “yellow vests”, to demonstrate against the rise in fuel prices and for a “convergence of struggles”.