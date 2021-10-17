Tributes to Samuel Paty: a hundred incidents in schools according to Jean-Michel Blanquer

the essential

A year after the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine attack, several million students observed a tribute to Samuel Paty this Friday, October 15. The commemorations were punctuated by 98 incidents, announced Jean-Michel Blanquer on RTL.

This Friday, October 15, commemorations took place in schools to pay tribute to the history and geography professor Samuel Paty, assassinated a year ago in the Yvelines. These tributes “took place in great calm” said the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, so that the commemorations continue this Saturday.





A hundred incidents were however noted during the commemorations, reported Jean-Michel Blanquer: “There were a few incidents, we identified 98” he said, adding that it was “much less than what happened when there were previous attacks “. In detail, 7 of these 98 incidents were threats, “individual or collective,” said the Minister of Education.

Jean-Michel Blanquer had however announced this Thursday that in the event of disruption during the tributes to Samuel Paty, the students would be “sanctioned”.

Nearly 800 incidents last year

During the tributes paid to the professor of history and geography last November, the Ministry of National Education had counted 793 incidents in schools. 48% of these overflows had taken place in colleges. A year ago, the misdeeds ranged from provocation to advocating terrorism. At the time, several schoolchildren had been placed in police custody, in light of the seriousness of the acts perpetrated during the school tributes to Samuel Paty.