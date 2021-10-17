Tributes to Samuel Paty, “inexcusable crimes for the Republic” and return of “yellow vests”

Did you take advantage of your sunny weekend to disconnect? It’s time to dive into our summary of the unmissable news of the last two days.

1. Homage to Samuel Paty in his city, his college and at the Elysée

The inhabitants of Eragny-sur-Oise pay tribute to Samuel Paty this Saturday, October 16, 2021. – Alain JOCARD / AFP

Hand in hand or holding each other by the shoulders, Samuel Paty’s former colleagues paid him a poignant tribute this Saturday at the college where he taught, in the Paris region, a year to the day after his assassination for showing in class caricatures of Muhammad.

Ceremonies in memory of the history-geography teacher, stabbed and beheaded in the middle of the street on the afternoon of October 16, 2020, took place throughout the day, in the Val-d’Oise where he lived, in the Yvelines where he worked and in Paris where his family was received at the Élysée.

A montage of images of the various gatherings was published in the early evening on President Emmanuel Macron’s Twitter account. We hear the Head of State say “we will continue, professor, this fight for freedom and for the reason of which you are now the face”. A square located opposite the Sorbonne was renamed Square Samuel-Paty in the evening to the sound of One, the teacher’s favorite U2 song.

2. Macron denounces “inexcusable crimes for the Republic” on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the massacre of Algerians on October 17, 1961 in Paris

Emmanuel Macron during an official ceremony for the 60th anniversary of the massacre of Algerians on October 17, 1961 in Paris, October 16, 2021 in Colombes. – Rafael Yaghobzadeh / AP / SIPA

Emmanuel Macron denounced on Saturday “Crimes inexcusable for the Republic”, on the occasion of an official ceremony for the 60th anniversary of the massacre of Algerians on October 17, 1961 in Paris. Going thus further than the “bloody repression” admitted by François Hollande in 2012 and by recognizing for the first time a much heavier toll than the officially admitted toll, but this is not enough for some.

Faced with relatives of victims sometimes in tears, the Head of State participated – an unprecedented gesture for a French president – in a tribute on the banks of the Seine, at the height of the Bezons bridge, borrowed 60 years ago by the Algerian demonstrators who arrived from the neighboring slum of Nanterre at the appeal of the branch of the National Liberation Front (FLN) installed in France.

“Nearly 12,000 Algerians were arrested and transferred to sorting centers at the Coubertin stadium, the Sports Palace and other places. In addition to many wounded, several dozen were killed, their bodies thrown into the Seine ”, recognized Saturday for the first time the French presidency. The official toll has so far only counted three victims.





A few hundred demonstrators took to the streets of Paris this Sunday afternoon, chanting “October 17, 1961, state crime”, sixty years to the day after the massacre of Algerians who came to demonstrate peacefully in the capital against a curfew. Behind the banner “for the recognition of a state crime”, the procession left from the 2nd arrondissement of Paris towards the Pont Saint-Michel (6th arrondissement), located close to the police headquarters, which had organized , on October 17, 1961, the repression of the demonstration of Algerians.

The Paris police prefect, Didier Lallement, laid a wreath of flowers near the Seine on Sunday morning. The first Paris police chief to pay tribute to the victims, he did not speak and only stayed a few minutes on the spot.

3. Shy return on Saturday of “yellow vests” on the roundabouts

“Yellow vests” have tried to return to the roundabouts in various places in France to protest against rising energy prices and declining purchasing power, but remained very few.

In Châlons-en-Champagne, Toulouse, Villeurbanne or even in Les Herbiers (Vendée), they were only a few and quickly dispersed. But 700 people marched in Pau and 270 were counted in a demonstration in Caen.

4. The man suspected of having assassinated a British MP had followed a deradicalization program

The suspect in the murder of British MP David Amess, an act described as terrorist by the police, had been oriented towards the national anti-radicalization program, but did not follow him for long, according to British media.

The investigation reveals “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”, according to the police who carry out searches at three addresses in the area of ​​London.

The 25-year-old is believed to be a British national of Somali descent named Ali Harbi Ali.

5. New 24-hour Covid-19 contamination record in Russia

Sad record of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia. – Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

Russia records new coronaviru contamination record these last 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day, sign of an epidemic in full explosion against a background of sluggish vaccination and limited health restrictions.

According to the official government count, 34,303 contaminations were identified in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, and 997 deaths.

The day before, the country had passed for the first time the symbolic bar of a thousand daily deaths due to Covid-19 with 1,002 deaths. Russia is the country hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus. The Kremlin, anxious to preserve the economy, has refused any containment on a national scale.