Turned away because of a fake health pass, they shoot at a nightclub and injure a customer

False health pass and gunshots: the evening turned into a nightmare in Mathay, south of Montbéliard, on the night of Thursday to Friday. Two men indeed shot at a nightclub they had been refused entry to, injuring a customer. They were indicted on Saturday and imprisoned, the Montbéliard prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

Returned from the nightclub on the night of Thursday to Friday, the two men left and then returned a little later by car, from where several shots were fired in the direction of the nightclub located in Mathay in the Doubs. “It was confirmed that one of the men attempted to present a health pass that did not match his identity,” Montbéliard prosecutor Ariane Combarel told AFP.