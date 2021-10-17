Turned away because of a fake health pass, they shoot at a nightclub and injure a customer

LCI editorial staff –
False health pass and gunshots: the evening turned into a nightmare in Mathay, south of Montbéliard, on the night of Thursday to Friday. Two men indeed shot at a nightclub they had been refused entry to, injuring a customer. They were indicted on Saturday and imprisoned, the Montbéliard prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.
Returned from the nightclub on the night of Thursday to Friday, the two men left and then returned a little later by car, from where several shots were fired in the direction of the nightclub located in Mathay in the Doubs. “It was confirmed that one of the men attempted to present a health pass that did not match his identity,” Montbéliard prosecutor Ariane Combarel told AFP.
A client of the nightclub was hit by the shots, at the knee according to the Republican East and France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard. “The victim was operated on, a six-week provisional ITT was issued to him“, said Ariane Combarel.
The two men were remanded in custody pending trial in December.
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL