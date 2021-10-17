turned back with a fake pass, they shoot at a nightclub and injure a customer

In Mathay, south of Montbéliard, one of the two men tried to present a pass that did not match his identity.

Two men were indicted on Saturday and imprisoned, after shooting at a nightclub to which they had been refused entry and injuring a client, we learned on Sunday from the Montbéliard prosecutor’s office. “It was confirmed that one of the men tried to present a health pass which did not correspond to his identity”, told AFP the prosecutor of the Republic of Montbéliard Ariane Combarel.

Read alsoHealth pass: an application to fight against fraud and streamline queues





Pushed back from the disco on the night of Thursday to Friday, the two men left and then returned a little later by car, from where several shots were fired in the direction of the nightclub located in Mathay, south of Montbéliard (Doubs). A client of the nightclub was hit by the shots, at the knee according to the Republican East and France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard. “The victim was operated, a provisional ITT of six weeks was issued to him”, Ariane Combarel said.

The two men were remanded in custody pending trial in December.

To see also – Is violence really increasing in France?