    turned back with a fake pass, they shoot at a nightclub and injure a customer

    In Mathay, south of Montbéliard, one of the two men tried to present a pass that did not match his identity.

    Two men were indicted on Saturday and imprisoned, after shooting at a nightclub to which they had been refused entry and injuring a client, we learned on Sunday from the Montbéliard prosecutor’s office. “It was confirmed that one of the men tried to present a health pass which did not correspond to his identity”, told AFP the prosecutor of the Republic of Montbéliard Ariane Combarel.

    Pushed back from the disco on the night of Thursday to Friday, the two men left and then returned a little later by car, from where several shots were fired in the direction of the nightclub located in Mathay, south of Montbéliard (Doubs). A client of the nightclub was hit by the shots, at the knee according to the Republican East and France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard. “The victim was operated, a provisional ITT of six weeks was issued to him”, Ariane Combarel said.

    The two men were remanded in custody pending trial in December.

