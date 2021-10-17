Two Russian and US warships grapple with sea of ​​Japan incident

Two Russian and US warships came close to the incident in the Sea of ​​Japan on Friday, when Russia accused the US Navy of coming too close to its territorial waters, which Washington denied.

In the afternoon, the American destroyer USS Chafee, which had been operating in the Sea of ​​Japan for several days, “approached the territorial waters of the Russian Federation and attempted to cross the border,” said in a statement. the Russian Defense Ministry. “The anti-submarine ship Admiral Tribouts, which was in the area, issued a warning to the foreign ship regarding these inadmissible acts,” added the statement from Moscow.

“The USS Chafee, convinced of the determination of the Russian crew to prevent a violation of national borders, turned around at 5:50 p.m., while it was less than 60 meters” from Admiral Tribouts, assures us the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian Navy also notified the US vessel that it was in an area “closed to navigation due to artillery fire as part of the Russian-Chinese Joint Sea 2021 maneuvers,” the statement added.



USS Chafee “respected international laws and customs,” says Navy

The USS Chafee “was performing routine operations in the international waters of the Sea of ​​Japan,” the US Navy said in a statement, calling the interaction between the two ships “safe and professional.”

Washington admitted that Russia had notified American sailors of maneuvers in the area, but stressed that they were scheduled “later in the day”. The USS Chafee “respected international laws and customs,” added the US Navy, stressing that the United States “will continue to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits.”