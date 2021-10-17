United States – As soon as he is sentenced, Robert Durst is diagnosed with Covid-19

The multimillionaire was convicted of the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

Robert Durst, at the announcement of the sentence at the end of his trial, last Thursday. Screenshot / BBC.

American real estate heir Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO documentary series “The Jinx”, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and hospitalized just days after being sentenced to life in prison, reports the BBC.

Durst was convicted Thursday of the murder of his best friend Susan Berman in 2000. He murdered her to prevent her from speaking to the police about his wife’s disappearance. Police believe he killed two other people. Durst, who has a number of health problems, is on a ventilator, his lawyer said.

No release possible

His sentence for first degree murder rules out any possibility of parole. Durst is 78 years old.

The multimillionaire had the privilege of being a member of one of New York’s wealthiest and most powerful real estate dynasties. His brother Douglas Durst, who testified at the trial, told the court: “He would like to kill me.”

