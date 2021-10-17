Univers Freebox allows you to win a smartphone

Perhaps the opportunity to replace your old smartphone. Univers Freebox offers you a new contest allowing you to win one.

If you haven’t won anything in the previous ones, now is the time to try your luck again. We are organizing a new contest to try to win a smartphone. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S that we tested and which has as arguments its AMOLED screen, its 64 Megapixel photo sensor, its large battery and its fast charge. The brand allows us to share it with our loyal readers.

An almost new smartphone therefore only waiting for a new owner. You, maybe? To participate, it’s relatively easy. All you have to do is answer a question about the Freebox Revolution. Who is behind its design and when will it blow out its next candle? You can also tell us, in your comment below this article, what you like the most about this iconic box. The winner will be drawn from the correct answers and announced during the next week. You can also help yourself from the last episode of Totally Fibres partly devoted to the Freebox Revolution.