Vaimalama Chaves eliminated from Dance with the stars, the ex-Miss France reacts to her departure from the show

After being eliminated from Dance with the stars, this Friday, October 15, Vaimalama Chaves said his farewell to the show in a touching message posted on Instagram.
“End clap” for Vaimalama Chaves and his partner Christian Millette. This Friday, October 15, at the end of the fifth bonus of Dance with the stars season 11, the former Miss France was eliminated, facing Michou, Gérémy Crédeville and Lucie Lucas. She failed to convince the jury, after dancing an Argentinian tango to a song by singer Hoshi. Good loser, the 26-year-old has bowed out to the competition on his Instagram account.
“An experience rich in emotions”
“And here we are, a few weeks later, our turn to say goodbye!”, first launched the former beauty queen, before making the list of all the positive memories she keeps of her passages on the floor of the show broadcast on TF1, but also intensive training with her choreographer . “An experience rich in emotions, passion, sensations, learning, questioning, so many beautiful things experienced and shared with a single person Christian Millette”, launched Vaimalama Chaves, subtly thanking the Canadian dancer. Head held high, Nicolas Fleury’s companion leaves with stars in her eyes and nothing else, as she explained in the caption of her post: “No disappointment, no sadness.”
A miss full of “pride”
Obviously determined to focus on the good sides of her performance, Vaimalama Chaves assured him: “Tonight, the best and the worst, [elle a] gave all that[elle avait]… ” “‘Sometimes even giving your all is not necessarily enough'”, she qualified, however, citing a passage from the title Since you’re leaving signed Jean-Jacques Goldman. In an interview given following his elimination in DALS, the singer congratulated herself on her journey in the adventure. “Frankly, we are starting from so far, but what pride to have come this far (…) It does not matter, tomorrow we can sleep! It is very good news”, said the former Miss Tahiti, who has a gift for keeping a smile, in all circumstances.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias