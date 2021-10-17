Vaimalama Chaves reacts to his elimination from Dancing with the Stars

The Dance with the Stars competition ended for Vaimalama Chaves this Friday, October 15. Eliminated with her partner Christian Millette, the former Miss France spoke on Instagram and reacted to her departure.

The tension has climbed a notch again in Dancing with the stars this Friday, October 15. And to add to this fifth premium, the judges had the right to buzz for the performance they liked the least. And beware of couples who did not seduce the jury! Those who obtained two red buzzes were sent directly to the hot seat, and could not participate in the second round. With three red buzzes, Michou and his partner Elsa Bois were the first not to satisfy the members of the jury. And they were followed by Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette, and Gérémy Credeville and Candice Pascal. Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette only had one, from Chris Marques in their first dance.





Jackson’s dad had wanted to sound the alarm, insisting that the former Miss France had to be more engaged in his footsteps. Unfortunately, the work of Vaimalama Chaves was not enough. After Lââm, Lola Dubini, Moussa and Jean-Baptiste Maunier, the former beauty queen was eliminated last night. “But what pride to have been able to go so far thanks to Christian, to discover the flavor of emotions and the spices of comments of course. But it was really a beautiful human, physical, psychological experience because I didn’t expect it to go that far. Thank you very much ”, she commented at Camille Combal’s microphone after her elimination.

“I gave everything I had”

On her Instagram account, the pretty brunette reacted with emotion to her departure, (…)

