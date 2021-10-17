Valentin Madouas: “Everyone was running against me” – News

Valentin Madouas is convinced of it: he had victory in his legs this Sunday for the final round of the Coupe de France FDJ, the Buckles of the Alder. But as during the Classic Loire-Atlantique, two weeks ago, the Brestois must be content with 2nd place (see ranking). “I didn’t win so maybe I wasn’t the strongest. Everyone was running against me and I had a tough day. Physically, it was going well but the marking made things complicated ”, he concedes to DirectVelo hot. “The runners didn’t get along too much. It’s a shame but that’s how it is ”.



The Groupama-FDJ rider considers that he has “No mistake” but insist that “Many were against” himself. “As soon as I was with them, they weren’t driving. It was complicated ”. Fortunately, to compensate for being particularly marked, he was able to count on the significant support of his Breton teammate and accomplice Olivier Le Gac. “He walked hard and gave me a lot of relief. He took the blows and it allowed me to withdraw and wait until the last moment to get out ”.



VERY REGULAR BUT RARELY A WINNER



But in the final in Châteaulin (Finistère), it was the Flemish Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën Team) who launched the decisive attack, alone. “Everyone branded themselves. While we were coming in, a lot of runners didn’t pass so it was up to them to plug the hole. I had clogged a lot of them before and they wanted to wait until I clog this one too. I haven’t missed much. Physically, we were several of the team to be in the strongest of the race. We just ran. AG2R only had one rider at the front and we were outnumbered but he (Stan Dewulf) was stronger ”, he tempers all the same having first clarified that the Belgian was “Largely beatable”.



Of course, Valentin Madouas did not come for a 2nd place. In fact, the 25-year-old cannot be fully satisfied. “It’s good but it’s not what I came here to look for. I miss a lot. There is not much to add, I came to win and to finish 2nd is a disappointment … I have a victory in the season luckily but I have finished 2nd and 3rd a lot this year ”, recalls the winner of the Polynormande, mid-August. “I’m still much more consistent than at the start of the season and even than in previous seasons. I’m in the top five all the time, but I miss a bit of success. Valentin Madouas readily admits it: “the cut will do good”.