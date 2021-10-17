Valère Germain criticizes an “arrogant” attitude of Florent Batta, the referee of Montpellier-Lens

The French striker (31) blames the referee of the match, Florent Batta, for refusing the discussion throughout the match. “I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes in the game, kindly, he doesn’t even look at me, he turns his head, rebels the former Marseille center forward. We are men, we can talk to each other quietly as we do with other referees. I’m not even talking about being good or not, everyone gets it wrong, like us in the field, we just want discussions without it degenerating. His attitude tonight is incredible. “