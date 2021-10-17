Valère Germain criticizes an “arrogant” attitude of Florent Batta, the referee of Montpellier-Lens

” If you equip tonight’s referee with a microphone, you will be surprised at his arrogance.. “The words of Valère Germain are strong in the mixed zone, after the victory of Montpellier against Lens (1-0) this Sunday, during the 10th day of Ligue 1.
The French striker (31) blames the referee of the match, Florent Batta, for refusing the discussion throughout the match. “I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes in the game, kindly, he doesn’t even look at me, he turns his head, rebels the former Marseille center forward. We are men, we can talk to each other quietly as we do with other referees. I’m not even talking about being good or not, everyone gets it wrong, like us in the field, we just want discussions without it degenerating. His attitude tonight is incredible. “
“We have the impression of dealing with cowboys”
Ligue 1 referees are in favor of wearing a microphone, according to a survey by their union, released in early October. They assure that they will accompany the reforming will of the clubs carried by Vincent Labrune, the president of the LFP since September 2020, ” as long as these proposals guarantee the independence of the arbitration in its operational management “.
” It’s amazing, we feel like we’re dealing with cowboys, we can’t talk to them, continues Germain. They turn their backs on us, they are arrogant. We players may need to be less aggressive, but they too should make an effort. We’re dealing with robots, we can’t talk to them, we just ask for explanations from time to time. They have to question themselves. It could also escalate through their fault. “
Jean-Michel Aulas, president of OL, representative of the FFF on the board of directors of the League and member of the working group on arbitration, is one of the fervent defenders of arbitration ” sound », Including VAR. A majority of referees are therefore in phase with him. ” The referees believe that beyond its educational virtues, the sound system could protect the authority of the referee, because everything that the (other) actors say will be heard by all ”, reports Mr. Lamarre.