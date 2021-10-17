Venom: 20 details hidden in the Marvel movie

Discover the winks and references cleverly hidden in “Venom”, the first part of the adventures of Tom Hardy in the skin of Eddie Brock.

Venom is Tom Hardy’s second superhero film following his role as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. This time around, he’s moving to Marvel and not wearing a mask but an entire performance outfit captures to play Eddie Brock and his Spider-Man foe Spider-Man double-parasite Venom. Find below all the winks, easter eggs and references contained in this feature film by Ruben Fleischer, author of Welcome to Zombieland and Uncharted.

A familiar name

The astronaut who “survived” the space shuttle crash at the start of the film and is taken by ambulance is named “Jameson”, known to be the editor of the Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson. This is probably his son, John Jameson, who is also an astronaut in the comics and has various aliases ranging from Colonel Jupiter to the Wolfman to Stargod.

Life Foundation

We can see on the screen transmitting live from the scene of the crash that the observers are part of the Foundation for Life, a survivalist organization that appeared in the comics in 1963. It will stop at nothing to achieve its ends, including resort to dangerous weapons and experiments pushing the limits of ethics. After this crash scene, the company is directly mentioned during the film.

Venom driven out of the Apple

In a restaurant, Eddie and Anne mention an “incident” in New York which allegedly forced the Daily Globe reporter to move to San Francisco. It’s a reference to the comic book Venom Lethal Protector, in which Eddie, believing he knows the identity of supervillain Sin-Eater, reveals it in an exclusive article, before Spider-Man proves he was wrong. Forced to resign, Brock changes town and tries to revive in San Francisco.

Lawyers & Associates

The name of the law firm that Anne (Michelle Williams) works for is Michelinie & McFarlane, a direct reference to the creators of the character of Venom: David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane.

A hint of Star Wars

Still in Anne’s mailbox, we can see that an email was sent to her by a certain “Bodhi”, which recalls the character of the same name in the movie Rogue One, and who was played by Riz Ahmed, who turns out to be the villain of Venom.

Let’s give Randy …

Eddie’s building wears a neon “Schueller”, a reference to Randy Schueller, a fan who wrote a letter to Marvel suggesting that Spider-Man get himself in a new costume created by Reed Richards from the Fantastic 4, a black suit, allowing Peter Parker to better adhere to surfaces and wearing a spider symbol on the chest. The idea was bought from him by Marvel for $ 220.

Namedropping

Fired from his diary, Eddie reactivates his contacts and in particular Barney Bushkin, who, as the comics tell us, works as a photo manager for the Daily Globe, the rival daily of Peter Parker’s Daily Bugle.

Venom and cancer

When she awkwardly contacts Eddie at her favorite grocery store, Dr. Dora Skirth (Jenny Slate) recounts that she started working at Life Foundation to cure cancer, which is a reference to the Ultimate Spider-Man comics, in which Venom is a kind of cancerous tumor.

Cult replica

The line “Eyes, lungs, a pancreas … so much food and so little time!” is from the Amazing Spider-Man comics # 374, published in February 1992, this replica appears in one of the boxes, as Venom confronts Spider-Man.



Familiar face

The vigil who crosses the road of Eddie Brock is played by Emilio Rivera, who played a policeman in Spider-Man 3 by Sam Raimi in 2007, a Marvel film in which appeared … Venom, played by Topher Grace.

Ivan the terrible

In the hospital scene, the symbiote owns a dog, a nod to a similar phenomenon in the comics, in which a dog named Ivan goes through the same thing twice, and ends up dead there. For more information, see the Venom comic book signed by Daniel Way and Francisco Herrera in 2003.

Evil little girl

The poor little girl possessed by the symbiote in the airport scene goes to Life Foundation to go after Carlton Drake (Ahmed Rice). With his eyes betraying the presence of the parasite, we immediately think of the movie Village of the Damned, especially the version of John Carpenter, one of the filmmakers who influenced the director of Venom. Ruben Fleischer.

What a bell!

Venom teaches Eddie what things hurt him the most, and tells him that the 4-6KHz sound waves are deadly, like fire. This weakness to certain sounds comes straight from the web comics of Spider-Man # 1, released in 1984.

She-Venom

She-Venom is the secret identity of Anne Weying (played by Michelle Williams in the film), and she first appeared in the comics in March 1993. Injured during a Sin-Eater attack, Anna is treated by Eddie, who entrusts her to the regenerating powers of the symbiote, who takes the opportunity to bond with her in order to save her. He then becomes She-Venom.

Chocolate gourmand

The movie mentions that Venom loves chocolate, as in the comic book Venom The Hunger, which reveals that the symbiote needs phenethylamine to stay healthy. Also called the “love molecule”, it is present in the human brain as in chocolate and transmits the sensation of pleasure between neurons.

Headlock

During the confrontation between Riot and Venom, the latter is ripped off the symbiote by the head, a reference to the cover of n ° 3 of the comics Venom: Carnage Unleashed, released in 1995.

Stan the man

The traditional Marvel cameo of Stan Lee, former co-creator of many of the company’s superheroes, comes here to warn Eddie and Venom (how does he know?) That they must not give up on Annie. Love advice (or maybe more) from “Stan The Man” himself.

Discreet tribute

The front of this store that we see in the last shot of the film reads “Ron Lim Herbal”, a nod to one of the writers of the Venom comics: Lethal Protector: Ronald “Ron” Lim.