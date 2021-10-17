Victor Osimhen offers an 8th snatch victory in Naples!

Continuation of the eighth day of Serie A this Sunday, with the trip of Torino to Naples. Neapolitans still undefeated this season and who wanted to regain their first place in the standings, after the victory of AC Milan on Saturday night against Hellas Verona (3-2). The Granata, 12th in Serie A, had seen their streak of four unbeaten games come to an end following their defeat in the Turin derby against Juventus (0-1). Luciano Spalletti lined up his team in 4-3-3, with an attacking trio Politano-Osimhen-Insigne. Torino came in 3-4-3, with Rodriguez and the former Nantes player Djidji in defense, but lost their captain, Mandragora, from the first minutes of the meeting, forced to give up his place due to injury to Koné (8th) .

What follows after this advertisement

Napoli took control of the game, but failed to open the scoring. Insigne missed the opportunity to give his team the advantage on the penalty spot, stopped by Milinkovic-Savic (27th). Back from the locker room, Di Lorenzo cheated the Turin goalkeeper with a header, on a cross from Ruiz, but his goal was ultimately refused for an offside position (59th). Lozano touched the post (63rd), before Ospina saved Napoli by releasing the strike from Brekalo (65th). It was not until the 80th minute that Osimhen – author of his fifth goal of the season – delivered the Neapolitans, following a scramble in the area, and offered the eighth victory in eight games to the Azzurri (1 -0). On the next day, Naples will challenge AS Roma on their lawn, Torino will receive Genoa.





The Serie A standings

The official line-ups at the kick-off

The XI of Naples

The XI of Torino