victory and record for Elisha Rotich, success of Tigist Memuye in the women’s race and Julien Casoli Imperial in disabled sports

35,000 participants were running, or still running, the Paris marathon on Sunday, October 17. On the men’s side, the Kenyan Elisha Rotich triumphed in the event by beating the previous record. The women’s race, not extremely fast, was won by Ethiopian Tigist Memuye. In the disabled sport category, Frenchman Julien Casoli won the race for the fourth time.

Elisha Rotish breaks the event record

After running more than 30 kilometers together, the main contenders for victory accelerated to the 32nd kilometer. A group of ten runners tried to decide between themselves in the Bois de Boulogne, where Nicholas Kirwa, bib n ° 1, was released. Finally, the Kenyan Elisha Rotich started alone at the 37th kilometer before crossing the finish line as the winner. At 31, and with an average of 20.37 km / h, he improved his personal best by one minute and broke the Paris marathon record in 2:04:18. The previous record, in 2:05:03, was set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2014. Five riders fell below this time on Sunday.







Tigist Memuye wins in women’s race

After sending two “hares” to the front, without much use, a dozen runners gathered, after 30 kilometers. The group gradually accelerated from the 32nd kilometer and the Olympic vice-champion in London in 2012, Priscah Jeptoo, paid the price. A duo of Yenenesh Dinkesa and Tigist Memuye then took the lead before Memuye tried to let go of his compatriot 800 meters from the finish and won, in 2:26:12, almost five minutes more than the record for the women’s Paris marathon.









Julien Casoli retains his title

He had already won the Paris marathon in 2012, 2015 and 2019 and retains his title in 2021… Julien Casoli once again won in the disabled sport category. The Frenchman started solo at the halfway point and finally crossed the finish line after 1h33’22 of effort.