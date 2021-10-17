Victory for Thierry Neuville in the Rally of Catalonia, Sébastien Ogier 4th, is not yet champion

The Frenchman, who also floundered with the development of his Toyota for a large part of the race, has never been able to drive as liberally as he would have liked for this return to asphalt. Always bearing in mind that he had to avoid a misstep first and foremost rather than get drawn into very risky one-off duels, the Frenchman saw Neuville and Evans escape, then Sordo return. While he thought he had taken shelter on Saturday afternoon, once his confidence in his Yaris was restored, an engine stuck in a pin in today’s final stage ruined all his efforts for the day.