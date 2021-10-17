Victory for Thierry Neuville in the Rally of Catalonia, Sébastien Ogier 4th, is not yet champion

He was right to believe it. While his team-mate Ott Tänak had assured him at the start of the week that the Hyundai could never compete with the Toyota on the wide and fast strip of Catalan asphalt, Thierry Neuville was much more confident. On the potential of its i20 as on its own qualities on this type of terrain. If his Estonian teammate got his feet in the carpet going off the road on Friday, the Belgian made a strong impression on him, as in Ypres during the previous confrontation on tar.
After correcting a slight understeer on Friday noon which prevented him from fully engaging in the first three specials, Neuville took everyone by speed. Leader from SS5, he won ten of the seventeen stages of the event and concluded with a solid lead of 24.1 over Elfyn Evans. The only warning for him: a whim of his i20 WRC, which refused a time to restart before the start of the Power Stage. “It’s a relief to end this, commented Neuville on the finish line. We made an almost perfect copy this weekend but there was a great deal of stress just before the last special which spoils my pleasure a bit. “
“I am both happy and frustrated. We fought well but we hoped for even better “
Very offensive at the start of the race, Evans remained in contact with Neuville throughout the first stage, which was completed with only seven tenths behind. Less at ease on the narrower and dirty track of the second stage, the Welshman fumbled with the settings of his Yaris and ended up losing track. By anticipating Ogier, he still offers himself the right to dream of a turnaround next month on the Rallye de Monza (19-21 November), which he will tackle with seventeen points behind Sébastien Ogier. . “I am both happy and frustrated, analyzed the Welshman. We fought well but we hoped for even better. “
The Frenchman, who also floundered with the development of his Toyota for a large part of the race, has never been able to drive as liberally as he would have liked for this return to asphalt. Always bearing in mind that he had to avoid a misstep first and foremost rather than get drawn into very risky one-off duels, the Frenchman saw Neuville and Evans escape, then Sordo return. While he thought he had taken shelter on Saturday afternoon, once his confidence in his Yaris was restored, an engine stuck in a pin in today’s final stage ruined all his efforts for the day.
“We aimed much higher when we arrived here but we were not able to do better”
Again under the pressure of a Sordo who had nothing to lose, unlike him, Ogier failed to keep his place on the podium and finished fourth. “We were aiming much higher when we arrived here but we weren’t able to do better, regretted the Toyota pilot. Fortunately, we still take important points for the Championship. “
Thanks to Neuville, who does his business by depriving Evans of the victory points, Ogier indeed remains in a comfortable position. “It’s much more favorable than last year”, recalls the French, who had won his seventh title in a heroic way, when he presented himself in Italy fourteen points behind Evans.
Ninth overall behind the WRCs of Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota), Gus Greensmith (Ford M-Sport) and Nil Solans (Hyundai), Eric Camilli won (Citroën) WRC2. Delayed by the mechanical consequences of a touchdown on Saturday afternoon, Adrien Fourmaux (Ford M-Sport) finished 16th but left with the satisfaction of a 2nd time in SS8.