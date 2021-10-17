More

    Video. An impressive sunfish weighing more than 1,000 kg caught off the coast of Morocco

    The colossus was stuck in a fisherman’s net. After analysis by researchers, he released at sea

    The images are impressive: imagine a fish 2.90 meters long and 3.20 meters wide. This is the “incredible” discovery made by a diver just a few hundred meters from the coast of Ceuta, this Spanish enclave in Morocco. This specimen of the sunfish, a vulnerable species, weighs over 1,000 kilograms. Difficult indeed to be more precise, the scale on which it was weighed only went up to one ton and did not hold up, explains the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

    Up to 2.3 tonnes

    The sunfish, of the species Mola Alexandrini, was stuck in a fishing net. Immediately alerted, scientists from the Estrecho marine biology station of the University of Seville were dispatched to the site to analyze this colossus. Two cranes were also necessary to hoist it on their boat, specifies the University of Seville. DNA samples were taken before the fish were released into the sea.

    The largest specimen of sunfish was caught in Japan. His measurements were even more impressive: he measured 2.70 meters and weighed 2.30 tons.


