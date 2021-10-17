VIDEO – Covid-19: the number of contaminations explodes in Russia, where a thousand deaths are counted every day

OUTBREAK – Russia has been facing for several months a very violent third epidemic wave, chaining records of contaminations and deaths. It is the European country currently hardest hit by the coronavirus. A late crisis linked in particular to a low vaccination rate.

While Russia has recorded a new record of Covid-19 contamination in the past 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day, the pace of the vaccine campaign is struggling to accelerate in the country, the hardest hit by the Covid-19 epidemic in Europe. In a single day, more than 34,300 contaminations were identified. The day before, Saturday, October 16, Russia passed the symbolic threshold of a thousand daily deaths. In a hospital in Samara, 1000 km east of Moscow, we no longer know how to welcome the sick. Across the country, health services are overwhelmed. “We have decided to requisition all oxygen deliveries planned for the industry in order to keep reserves for the hospitals”, said Armen Benyan, Minister of Health, in the headline report.

The third wave began to surge last June on this country which imposed nothing or almost nothing. Health restrictions are very limited, despite the obligation to present QR codes to access public places in certain regions. The Kremlin has refused any nationwide containment, hoping to preserve its economy but soaring the number of cases of contamination and deaths. In addition, only 32% of Russians are fully vaccinated according to official data, due to widespread mistrust of the population towards vaccines. “I should have been vaccinated, it’s totally irresponsible of me, regrets an infected patient. If I could do it today, I would. “

“There are a lot of fake vaccinations, people buy fake certificates”

However, the locally manufactured vaccine Sputnik 5 was promising: quickly available, recognized as effective by several studies including that of the British scientific journal The Lancet who argues in February 2021 that the serum is 91.6% effective. But that was not enough to largely convince the Russian population to be vaccinated. “It’s no secret, there are a lot of fake vaccinations, people buy fake certificates, explains emergency doctor Ilia Demidov. They don’t trust and therefore there is no protection. “ The effectiveness of the Sputnik serum is however questioned internationally. A survey conducted by Radio France reveals that French hospitals expressed doubts about the reliability of the data communicated by the Gamaleïa institute, which developed the vaccine, to The Lancet. Although more than 70 countries around the world are using the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency has still not validated it.

So much so that Russians who can afford it are now looking to get vaccinated abroad. For the others, lotteries are organized to try to encourage them to be vaccinated, with the key to winning apartments. Since the start of the epidemic, the country has recorded more than 223,300 deaths according to official data, the highest death toll in Europe. This figure would even climb to more than 400,000 deaths according to the Rosstat statistics institute, which adopts a broader definition of deaths linked to the coronavirus.

