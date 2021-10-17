Viral video – Football: following a conceded goal, a goalkeeper goes crazy, hits his teammate and gets kicked out

The images are mind-blowing. Exasperated after a conceded goal, Aaron McCarey, goalkeeper for the Glentoran club (Northern Ireland), hit one of his teammates in the face. The referee of the meeting logically expelled him.

In spite of himself, Aaron McCarey managed to break the anonymity of the Northern Irish football championship. The images of the draw between Glentoran (club based in Belfast) and Corelaine, which ended in a draw between the two teams (2-2), have been around social networks since this Saturday evening. Not for the quality of the spectacle offered, but for McCarey’s incredible madness following Corelaine’s equalizer at the end of the match.





On the images uploaded by BBC Sports Northern Ireland, Glentoran’s goalkeeper gets up just after the goal and slaps his teammate Bobby Burns in the face, guilty of losing the ball at the start of the action. But McCarey doesn’t stop there, he grabs Burns, fallen to the ground, by the collar before other teammates intervene to separate them. Logically, the referee of the meeting decided to exclude the goalkeeper from the field.

Asked after the game, Mick McDermott, Glentoran coach, said McCarey admitted his mistake before stating that“such a thing should never have happened”.