Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider as a couple: the lovers pull out the big game in London

She is really everywhere. Since the last Cannes Film Festival, Virginie efira is all major cultural events. His promo marathon indeed started with Benedetta, the latest Paul Verhoeven, presented on the Croisette last July. The talented 44-year-old actress was then spotted at the Berlinale for her film Police (with Omar Sy then at the International Francophone Film Festival in Namur with Guillaume Canet. In the meantime, she found time to be a member of the jury of the Venice Mostra. Finally at the beginning of October, she was at CannesSéries to support her companion Niels Schneider, who came to present the fiction Totems.

This weekend, the opposite happened since it was Virginie Efira who had come to defend Benedetta at the BFI London Film Festival. And once again, she was able to count on the presence of the man she loves. Both in black and dressed to the nines, the lovers had pulled out the big game. The couple who have been dating for several years, was formed when the two actors had the opportunity to give each other the answer on two occasions, in An impossible love (2018) and Sibyl (2019).





If at the beginning, the couple had preferred discretion, they were brought, during the promotions of different films, to appear together and to make confidences. In 2020, in Marie Claire, the actress of 20 years apart evoked his couple after the first confinement: “For a long time, he and I only saw each other between shoots, so rather than looking at works of fiction, we looked at each other. There, there are no more shoots, we are together all the time, so we see films (…) Another consequence of confinement, these are also the series that we watched, whereas for twenty years , my culture in this area boiled down to Twin Peaks! Suddenly, these couple’s dinners which previously depressed me, where some ask others ‘and you, then, on what series are you gnagnagna at the moment?’, Well I too am coming!“

Ultra present in the media for several months, Virginie Efira should stay there for a while. At the end of October, we will see her in Him, Guillaume Canet’s new film, in December, it will be showing at Madeleine Collins, by Antoine Barraud and at the beginning of January, she will give the answer to Romain Duris in Waiting for Bojangles.