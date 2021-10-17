Wanda Icardi settles accounts with her husband on social networks

At the center of the debates on Friday evening on the occasion of the PSG match against Angers, where his previous fault on a defender from Anjou did not prevent the VAR from validating the victory penalty for Paris, the Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi knows this Saturday a restless evening again. His wife Wanda, who is also his agent, posted around 9 pm, in her Instagram story, a violent message on a black background: “Another family that you destroyed for a bitch” (sic).

A message that inevitably surprised one of the 8.2 million followers of the young influencer who is very famous in Argentina for fashion and beauty products.



Wanda icardi

When they arrived in France in 2019, the couple were known to have melted Italy. Before meeting Icardi, Wanda was indeed married to another Argentina international, Maxi Lopez whom she had met when he was playing for Barcelona. Four years, three clubs and three children later, the couple split in 2013 as Maxi Lopez plays at Sampdoria in Genoa, each loudly accusing the other of infidelity. Meanwhile, Wanda has met Mauro Icardi… her husband’s teammate and friend at Sampdoria. A year later, she married him and bore him two daughters, Francesca in 2015 and Isabella in 2016.

This Saturday, while the Argentinian press picked up the news, journalist Ker Weinstein posted Wanda’s confirmation of her separation on her Instagram account.