We are live: the tone is rising between Jordan Bardella and Laurent Ruquier around a question on immigration

Saturday, October 16, 2021, Jordan Bardella was a guest on the program On est en direct, on France 2. In disagreement on the subject of immigration, the politician and Laurent Ruquier had difficulty getting along.

THEhe tension was at its height. Guest on the show On est en direct, co-presented by Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé, Jordan Bardella spoke at length on the issue of immigration in France. While the presenter and the one who chairs the National Rally during Marine Le Pen’s campaign disagreed, Laurent Ruquier launched: “The people you are talking about, who are in the neighborhoods, the suburbs, you know that for the most part, they are French?“While he himself belongs to a generation resulting from immigration, Jordan Bardella assured:”My mother was not born here, but in Italy and like many people, when they arrived in France in the 60s and 70s, my parents made this demanding effort, to leave a small part of their culture of origin to blend in with the national community.“

While Laurent Ruquier insisted that his guest give him concrete solutions to the migration issue, he kept telling him: “You are not answering my question!As Jordan Bardella asked if he could answer him, the presenter overbid, adding: “Exactly. So far, you haven’t answered me, that’s why I’m insisting! I let you speak, but you answered aside.“Faced with his words, the politician replied:”If you invite me to give you the answers you want to hear, then, invite Mr. Mélenchon for whom, obviously, you vote …“

Jordan Bardella: “We will expel the illegals”

On the set of the show, Jordan Bardella recalled that a recent parliamentary report attests to the fact thatthere would be in Seine-Saint-Denis “up to 25% of the population that is present clandestinely.“ Finally, it is by evoking the measures that the National Gathering had planned to put in place in the event of victory that the politician added: “We will expel the illegals because there are people who come to our country, who violate our laws and our hospitality.“

