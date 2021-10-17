“We knew he was giving his last fight”: Paul Belmondo recounts his father’s last moments

Jean-Paul Belmondo breathed his last on September 6. According to the confidences of his son on the set of BFMTV, the family of the “Magnificent” feared his death for several days.

Jean-Paul Belmondo died on September 6, at the age of 88. Three days later, a ceremony was held at the Invalides to pay tribute to him. Thursday, October 14, it is his son Paul who confided in the last moments of his father, on the set of BFMTV.

“We all surrounded him”

“There was his close family: his brother, my uncle Alain, my aunt Murielle, his children Stella, my sister Florence, Pierre Vernier, his closest friend, Philippe and Sylvia, the staff who had been around him for years. … We all surrounded him, ”said the racing driver. The youngest of the three children of the “Magnificent” confided the concerns of the Belmondo clan, a few days before his death. “We had doubts that the next day he would no longer be there,” he said. We’ve been enjoying every second, every minute with him for all of these days. We knew it was going to happen, that he was giving his last fight, but no one is ready when a loved one leaves. Fortunately, planning a funeral is on your mind. It allows you to get caught up in all of this and move on. ”





Since the death of this sacred legend of French cinema, several messages in his memory have been published by members of his family on social networks. Like those of Alessandro and Victor Belmondo, the sons of Paul Belmondo. It was also Victor, 27, who spoke during the national tribute to the “Ace of aces”.

