“We want to be sure of the benefit of the Moderna vaccine in young people”

11:30 p.m., October 16, 2021

The news fell on the sly, on a Friday afternoon, without any senior health official really explaining the meaning. What does the suspension of the booster dose use of Moderna vaccine by the High Authority for Health (HAS) mean? This independent body has undoubtedly decided to put a stop to a campaign of injections outside the nails. One way to guard against a legal risk – the vaccine has not yet received the green light from the European regulator for a third injection.

The decision to break the usual rules was taken this summer by Emmanuel Macron and, in the dread of the fourth wave, no one has criticized the fact that the data on the recall is incomplete. In the meantime, Pfizer-BioNTech has obtained marketing authorization. But while the dossier filed by Moderna is being examined at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Scandinavian health authorities suspended this vaccine last week for young people because it would cause, more frequently than its twin to RNA , cases of cardiac inflammation in this category during the second injection. President of the HAS college, an independent body that advocated the suspension of Moderna’s vaccine, Dominique Le Guludec deciphers the consequences of this surprise decision.

Why did you exclude Moderna’s vaccine from the booster campaign?

Our constant habit, at the Haute Autorité de santé, is always to wait for a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency. [EMA] to pronounce us. We have sometimes deviated from it in the emergency of the pandemic, but today the health situation is under control and it is important to return to normal rules. We are awaiting the opinion of the EMA on the booster dose of Moderna, scheduled for the end of October: it will determine the target population of these injections and the quantity of product required.

Read also – AIDS vaccine: after Covid-19, will Moderna find the solution thanks to messenger RNA?





Is there any doubt about the amount of product to inject?

People who have already received a third injection of Moderna have had a full dose, but the manufacturer has requested only half a dose, which seems sufficient. This is one of the reasons why we think it is safer to wait for the European and French drug agencies to enlighten us on this point. This is their role.

Are the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products different?

There is more active substance in that of Moderna, which also seems a little more effective.

The other reason for your about-face is the suspension of Moderna’s vaccine among the youngest in Scandinavia after the appearance of cardiac warning signals?

It was already known that there were very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with RNA vaccines in young men, but Nordic data suggests that these cases, which remain very rare, never fatal and are treated well, are more common with a second injection of Moderna. Last week’s alert convinced us to change our strategy. We are not worried but we prefer to wait for the results of the European agency’s investigations into these side effects. Especially since health professionals 20 or 30 years old can now have access to a third dose. We want to be sure that there are no contraindications, and therefore a real benefit compared to the risk, in these young people for whom Covid-19 is generally benign. In addition, these caregivers are still protected by their first two doses in a context of lull in health.

Why did the government not respond to your announcement other than through a message to health professionals?

I never comment on government speech. But if there is no reaction, then there is no problem.

Read also – Covid-19: why it will be more complex to monitor a possible fifth wave

Could this suspension call into question the need for a third dose in people over 65?

Israeli and American data show the need for this safe and effective booster.