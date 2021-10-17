Weather: Brittany will be affected by a very strong gale on Wednesday – Brittany







Autumnal gale, season 2021, episode 2. After the gusts of more than 100 km / h which hit Brittany in early October, forcing Météo France to place part of Brittany on orange vigilance, a new disturbance is expected Wednesday in the west of France. “Rains, showers, strong winds and falling temperatures are to be expected,” writes The Weather Channel.

The gusts may exceed 80 km / h inland, and go beyond 100 km / h on the Channel coast. On the most exposed capes, we could reach 120 km / h.





Gust in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday

In Brittany, Windy forecasts indicate that the gusts will be sustained overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in Morbihan. The Finistère coasts should be affected from Wednesday, in the middle of the afternoon.

In the evening, the gale should spread throughout the region, before going up towards the north of France. Rains and cool temperatures are also expected. The weather forecast should be more precise in the next few days.

Atlantic low pressure regime

“This radical change of weather is linked to a change of influence. Indeed, the high pressure at the start of the week will be replaced by an Atlantic low pressure regime piloted by a vast and deep low pressure system which will take place over the British Isles, ”explains La Chaîne Météo.

The weekend will not be much better: the weather will remain agitated Thursday and an “active trolling”, with “frequent and sometimes heavy showers”, is to be expected on Friday. So take advantage of your Tuesday, considered the “sweetest day of the week”.